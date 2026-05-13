Gravity Haus Continues Expansion: Acquiring Three Former LOGE Hotels Across Washington and Montana

The move comes amid a difficult period for the adventure-travel hospitality segment, where shifting demand and rising operating costs have tested even well-positioned brands. In early 2026, LOGE Holdings abruptly closed several properties across the Mountain West and the Pacific Coast, leaving employees and communities tied to these adventure-driven destinations uncertain about their future. The property's lender, The Academy Fund, chose Gravity Haus as its partner to revive these beautiful properties.

A Different Kind of Brand + Management Company

The acquisition is a pivotal moment for the hospitality industry. A recent investigation by Skift — "The Squeeze: Inside the Crisis Crushing America's Hotel Owners" — documents the mounting pressure hotel owners face from brand-mandated renovation requirements, fees levied on gross revenue regardless of profitability, and management structures that insulate corporate partners while leaving owners exposed to every cost, every risk, and every dollar of improvement.

Gravity Haus is built to be a different kind of partner, as it only manages and operates its own brand. This provides significant advantages in running high-barrier, seasonal markets with lower key counts compared to a traditional manager.

"The Gravity Haus management team and entire organization are optimized to deliver NOI (net operating income) for owners. This is a refreshing perspective in an industry that historically hasn't aligned win-win-win dynamics for the owner, the brand, and the consumer," said Bill Militello, CEO of The Academy Fund. "We can all win: the customer, the community, Gravity Haus, and the owner."

That perspective shapes how the company approaches management partnerships: with aligned incentives, transparent operations, and a brand that drives genuine demand, rather than extracting fees from it.

"The franchise model paired with a commoditized management company was supposed to de-risk ownership and drive real estate returns. The traditional model for many owners has proven to be far more challenging," said Mike Defrino, former Kimpton CEO and the President and board member at Gravity Haus.

Gravity Haus and its management capabilities operate properties as an integrated part of its brand community. Owners gain access to Gravity Haus' growing membership base, which acts as a paid loyalty program with more than 4,000 active members. These high-frequency, high-affinity travelers seek out Gravity Haus properties specifically — along with the brand's curated food + beverage concepts, co-working infrastructure, community engagement, experiential programming, and wellness amenities. The result is a property that competes by leveraging unrivaled authentic experience, not just rate.

The Properties

Gravity Haus Westport (Westport, Washington) — Located on the Washington coast in one of the Pacific Northwest's premier surf destinations. With access to world-class waves, kayaking, SUP, and quintessential beach-town character, the property is a natural fit for the Gravity Haus community of surfers, paddlers, and coastal explorers. Under Gravity Haus management, the property will be elevated with signature Gravity Haus amenities, including curated local partnerships, co-working space, and membership benefits that connect guests to the wider Gravity Haus network across North America.

Gravity Haus Missoula (Missoula, Montana) — Originally the Mountain Valley Inn on West Broadway, is an outdoor-focused lodging option in one of Montana's most vibrant university and recreation cities. Surrounded by world-class fly fishing, mountain biking, hiking, and a thriving food and arts scene, Missoula represents one of the most promising under-the-radar adventure markets in the American West — exactly the kind of destination Gravity Haus was built for. The property will reopen under Gravity Haus management, with a refreshed identity rooted in the local culture and adventure landscape that defines the city.

Gravity Haus Alta Crystal (Enumclaw, Washington) — Situated at the gateway to Mount Rainier — one of the most iconic and dramatic natural landmarks in the continental United States — Alta Crystal Resort is a beloved property with deep roots in the Pacific Northwest mountain community. With proximity to skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, climbing, and the extraordinary wilderness of Mount Rainier National Park, the hotel is positioned as a destination for year-round adventure. Gravity Haus will invest in bringing its signature ethos — functional fitness, local dining, and community programming — to a property that has long served the region's outdoor community.

An Owner-Aligned Growth Model

With this acquisition, Gravity Haus now operates 13 properties across Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, California, Montana, Washington, and British Columbia, Canada. Each new location further proves that the brand's model works not only for guests and members, but also for property owners and real estate partners who entrust Gravity Haus with their assets.

For hotel and real estate owners exploring alternatives to legacy franchise relationships or traditional third-party management structures, Gravity Haus offers a compelling value proposition: a nationally recognized, rapidly growing brand with a loyal and growing membership community; a capital-efficient conversion model that respects existing structures and local character; and a management philosophy that puts property performance at the center of every decision.

"The properties that partner with us aren't just looking for a new flag. They're looking for a partner who understands what it means to operate in a mountain town, a surf town, a trail town. That's what we do with excellence. We are an outdoor lifestyle brand and company, it's our entire focus," said Gravity Haus Founder and CEO, Jim Deters.

The three new properties are expected to begin operating under the Gravity Haus brand and management in Summer 2026, with full programming, membership integration, and F&B concepts rolling out throughout the year.

About Gravity Haus

Gravity Haus is an adventure-lifestyle hotel and membership club with industry-leading amenities and co-working spaces that enable a modern active lifestyle—the seamless merging of work, play and outdoor adventures at world-class destinations in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, California, Washington, Montana and British Columbia. Gravity Haus provides members and non-member guests the ability to connect with the outdoors with amenities that include recovery, fitness facilities and yoga classes, world-class gear, and curated experiences. Traveling like a local and feeling like an insider is part of the unique experience at Gravity Haus.

SOURCE Gravity Haus