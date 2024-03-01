GRAVITY HAUS LAUNCHES ITS NEWEST RESTAURANT, TERRAIN TACO AT GRAVITY HAUS WINTER PARK

WINTER PARK, Colo., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening of Terrain Taco at Gravity Haus Winter Park represents an exciting new restaurant concept within the award-winning Gravity Haus Food & Beverage portfolio. The new restaurant will deliver flavorful tacos, delicious beverages, and a vibrant social atmosphere to Winter Park that will excite and delight locals and visitors alike.

Guajillo Steak Tacos at Terrain Taco

Located within Gravity Haus Winter Park, Terrain Taco will bring "tacos with altitude" to town. Featuring inspired taco selections that break free from the ordinary, the restaurant will serve options ranging from Guajillo Steak with a smoky chipotle BBQ drizzle to the Mystic Mountain Mushroom, bursting with chipotle cashew crema and pickled peppers – there's a taste adventure waiting for every palate. There will also be a bespoke beverage program, serving up custom cocktails, wine and beer for guests to enjoy. In addition to the launch of Terrain Taco, Unravel Coffee will continue to provide the Winter Park community with the perfect option to enjoy a cup of coffee or bite to eat before heading out on the next adventure.

Terrain Taco is the perfect option to fuel local adventures and is focused on more than just delicious food–it is about community. Kick back with friends around a crackling fire pit, or share the day's adventures over refreshing beverages and mouth-watering tacos. It's the perfect spot to fuel up before and after hitting the slopes or exploring town.

"Food creates experiences and heightens the sense of community," says Jim Deters, CEO of Gravity Haus, Inc. "Within every restaurant concept and every community Gravity Haus joins, we strive to share something unique and truly special with the local community. We can't wait to welcome our members, guests and the Winter Park community to Terrain Taco with insanely delicious tacos, sides and cocktails to make every pre or post adventure delicious and fun."

Whether you're seeking an inviting indoor dining experience or soaking up the mountain air on the sunny patio, Terrain Taco has you covered. Open 11:30am-9pm daily, the restaurant is excited to offer both dine-in and take-out options.

For more information about Terrain Taco and Gravity Haus, please visit www.terraintaco.com or www.gravityhaus.com and follow Terrain Taco on Instagram .

About Gravity Haus

Gravity Haus is an adventure-lifestyle hotel and membership club featuring industry leading amenities and co-working spaces that enables a modern active lifestyle—the seamless merging of work, play and outdoor adventures at world-class destinations in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and California. Gravity Haus provides members and non-member guests the ability to connect with the outdoors and each other with amenities that include recovery, fitness facilities and yoga classes, world-class gear, and curated experiences. Traveling like a local and feeling like an insider is part of the unique experience at Gravity Haus.

