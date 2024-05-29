Gravity Haus Welcomes Industry Leader, Mike DeFrino, to Board of Directors

VAIL, Colo., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Haus, the adventure-lifestyle hospitality brand known for its seamlessly integrated experiences for outdoor enthusiasts, is excited to announce the appointment of Mike DeFrino to its Board of Directors. DeFrino brings a wealth of experience in the hospitality and travel industries to Gravity Haus, and his leadership will be instrumental in guiding the company's continued growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike DeFrino to the Gravity Haus Board of Directors," said Jim Deters, CEO of Gravity Haus. "Mike's proven track record of success in the hospitality industry, coupled with his deep understanding of the active traveler, makes him an invaluable asset to our team. We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we expand our presence in key destinations and further elevate the Gravity Haus experience."

DeFrino is a highly respected leader in the hospitality industry with over 40 years of experience. Throughout his career, he has held various leadership positions at organizations such as IHG Hotels and Resorts, Ritz-Carlton, and for the past 28 years at Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, where he served as CEO. DeFrino is passionate about operational excellence, creating exceptional guest experiences, and fostering a strong connection between guests and the outdoors.

"I am excited to join the Gravity Haus Board of Directors and to be a part of a company that is so deeply committed to creating a unique and inspiring experience for adventure travelers," said DeFrino. "I believe in Gravity Haus' mission to enable a modern active lifestyle, and I look forward to working with the talented team to help the company achieve its ambitious goals."

About Gravity Haus

Gravity Haus is an adventure-lifestyle hotel and membership club featuring industry leading amenities and co-working spaces that enables a modern active lifestyle—the seamless merging of work, play and outdoor adventures at world-class destinations in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and California. Gravity Haus provides members and non-member guests the ability to connect with the outdoors and each other with amenities that include recovery, fitness facilities and yoga classes, world-class gear, and curated experiences. Traveling like a local and feeling like an insider is part of the unique experience at Gravity Haus.

