Gravity Recognized for Market-Leading Capabilities in Enterprise Carbon Management Software

In an independent evaluation of 21 enterprise carbon management software providers, Gravity earned market-leading scores for data acquisition, innovation process, and net zero program management, with above-average scores for 10 of 12 capabilities assessed.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity, the enterprise carbon and energy management platform, earned market-leading scores for its capabilities in the Green Quadrant: Enterprise Carbon Management Software report from independent research and advisory firm Verdantix.

The report benchmarks 21 of the most prominent carbon management software providers. Gravity, recognized as an Innovator in the space, earned among the highest overall scores on capabilities and achieved the highest score for its innovation process based on its R&D investments, innovation strategy, and frequent product updates. The company's innovation focus also contributed to Gravity earning the highest overall scores of 22 providers evaluated in last year's Smart Innovators: Carbon Management Software report.

Gravity also earned the joint highest score for data acquisition in the Green Quadrant, leveraging AI to automate emissions data extraction from utility bills and crawling public data using AI agents to improve Scope 3 accuracy. The company achieved the joint highest score for net zero program management as well for its integrated carbon and energy management platform, identifying cost-saving energy project opportunities and connecting customers with partners through its Energy Management Marketplace to execute projects.

"Strengthening the connection between corporate sustainability strategy and operational execution is becoming a top priority for sustainability leaders. Energy consumption and efficiency analysis is emerging as a key digital investment area for buyers of decarbonization technology," said Alessandra Leggieri, Senior Analyst, Net Zero & Energy Transition at Verdantix. "In a crowded carbon management software market, AI‑powered capabilities and product‑level carbon emissions management are becoming key differentiators."

"We're proud to be recognized by Verdantix for market-leading capabilities in the areas most requested by our customers - automating data collection and executing cost-saving energy projects," said Saleh ElHattab, Co-Founder and CEO of Gravity. "Our product velocity has made us the breakout provider in the space, with the only platform that aligns sustainability reporting with the bottom line. Our focus on innovation and business value has translated into 60% of our customers switching from other providers."

The report applies the Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology to evaluate performance across 12 capability categories, based on structured questionnaires, live software demonstrations, customer interviews, and desk research. Gravity earned above-average scores in 10 of the 12 capability areas assessed.

About Gravity

Gravity aligns sustainability with business impact using the only integrated carbon and energy management platform in the business. We empower leading companies to easily comply with climate disclosure requirements and reduce costs by optimizing energy use. With industry-leading technology, Gravity ensures customers can navigate the changing regulatory environment with confidence and execute projects that drive meaningful energy reductions while protecting and enhancing their bottom line. Learn more and arrange a demo at www.gravityclimate.com.

About Verdantix

Verdantix is an independent research and advisory firm that serves a global client base consisting of the world's most innovative corporations, technology and services vendors, and investors. Our insights and analysis form a foundation of the most granular data available in the marketplaces we serve. This allows us to make highly accurate far-reaching forecasts and big-picture predictions that business leaders depend on when they are setting out to reach their most important goals. verdantix.com

