Gravity Recognized for Market-Leading Capabilities in Sustainability Reporting Software for Investors

‍In an independent evaluation of 15 sustainability reporting software providers, Gravity earned the highest overall functionality assessment and stood out for market-leading and strong functionality across all nine capabilities assessed

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity, the enterprise carbon and energy management platform, earned the highest overall functionality assessment in the Smart Innovators: ESG & Sustainability Reporting Software for Investors report from independent research firm Verdantix.

The report benchmarks innovation across 15 sustainability reporting software providers for investors, offering private equity firms, asset managers, and other institutional investors clear guidance to inform their software selection process. Gravity achieved the market-leading functionality assessment based on capabilities currently available in the platform. The company demonstrated market-leading functionality in data acquisition, portfolio engagement, due diligence, sustainability performance management and benchmarking, and portfolio risk management. Gravity also demonstrated strong functionality in auditability, reporting, data quality management, and portfolio configuration.

"Institutional investors are increasingly focused on sustainable value and return on investment, beyond compliance," said Jessica Pransky, Principal Analyst, ESG & Sustainability at Verdantix. "Vendors are now unifying carbon, energy, and financial data to assess portfolio company exposure to carbon taxes, emissions trading, and supply chain risks."

"Most investors rely on top-down estimates for disclosure because collecting primary data from portfolio companies at scale has been too painful to attempt," said Saleh ElHattab, Co-Founder and CEO of Gravity. "We built Gravity to make that possible — connecting utility bills, fuel invoices, and financial data to surface the insights and ROI-positive projects that generic estimates miss. We're proud to be recognized by Verdantix for market-leading sustainability reporting for investors, including in data acquisition and portfolio engagement."

The report evaluated providers in four key areas Verdantix identified as the most dynamic and relevant areas for innovation: pre-investment due diligence, data acquisition, data management, and reporting.

About Gravity

Gravity is an end-to-end carbon accounting and energy management solution that aligns sustainability and business impact. Built for energy-intense operations and companies with complex supply chains, Gravity empowers the world's makers and leading institutions to easily comply with emissions reporting requirements, win over customers, and reduce costs by optimizing energy use. With industry-leading technology, Gravity ensures customers can navigate the changing regulatory environment with confidence and execute projects that drive meaningful energy reductions, while protecting – and enhancing – their bottom line. Learn more and arrange a demo at www.gravityclimate.com.

About Verdantix

Verdantix is an independent research and advisory firm that serves a global client base consisting of the world's most innovative corporations, technology and services vendors, and investors. Our insights and analysis form a foundation of the most granular data available in the marketplaces we serve. This allows us to make highly accurate far-reaching forecasts and big-picture predictions that business leaders depend on when they are setting out to reach their most important goals. verdantix.com

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SOURCE Gravity