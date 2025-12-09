Gravyty Appoints Lisa Haubenstock as Chief Customer Officer to Lead Customer Experience Strategy

New executive hire reinforces Gravyty's commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality outcomes for mission-driven institutions

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravyty , the leading provider of AI-powered engagement solutions for higher education, today announced the appointment of Lisa Haubenstock as Chief Customer Officer, effective immediately. Haubenstock will spearhead Gravyty's customer experience strategy, unifying support, implementation, and customer success to ensure institutions receive a seamless, high-impact experience across the entire platform.

Haubenstock brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in higher education and SaaS, spanning customer success, operations, professional services, support, and learning and development. She joins Gravyty after building transformative post-sales experiences at organizations including EverFi, Amazon, and Truckstop, and holds a Masters in Nonprofit/Arts Administration with a focus in development from Boston University, where she began her career in Undergraduate Admissions.

As Chief Customer Officer, Haubenstock will drive customer health, retention, and expansion while building scalable systems, and consistent onboarding, support, and renewal motions. Haubenstock will also strengthen cross-functional alignments, ensuring customer voice informs product roadmap, delivery and go-to-market strategy.

"Customer experience is central to Gravyty's future," said Justin Beck, CEO of Gravyty. "Lisa's track record and operational rigor and her deep understanding of higher education will accelerate our cultural reset, and help deliver consistent, measurable value for our institutional partners."

Haubenstock's appointment comes as Gravyty unifies student support, fundraising, alumni relations, and athlete engagement into one AI-powered platform designed to help institutions attract students, improve retention and graduation outcomes, and cultivate lifelong alumni engagement. Her leadership will ensure customers experience clear ownership, fast time-to-value, and stronger outcomes at scale.

"I'm energized by this moment of transformation," said Lisa Haubenstock. "Gravyty is building something powerful for higher education, and I'm eager to help our teams deliver a human-centered, outcomes-driven experience that institutions can rely on."

About Gravyty

Gravyty is revolutionizing engagement with AI-powered solutions that connect and support the entire student and donor lifecycle. Serving over 2,700 education and nonprofit organizations, Gravyty helps institutions foster deeper connections, enhance engagement, and drive lasting impact. Through cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, Gravyty empowers organizations to build stronger communities, increase participation, and improve outcomes. Gravyty is the force that connects us all. For more information, visit https://gravyty.com/ .

