Gravyty Launches Ivy & Ocelot, Higher Education's Most Trusted AI Assistant

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravyty , the leading provider of AI-powered engagement solutions for higher education, today announced the launch of Ivy & Ocelot from Gravyty , a unified platform that brings together the industry's two most trusted AI virtual assistants for colleges and universities. The launch marks the culmination of Gravyty's integration of Ivy.ai and Ocelot, following the merging of the three brands earlier this year. The integrated platform delivers next generation, institution-wide engagement, empowering campuses to streamline communication, automate support, and drive measurable improvements in enrollment, retention, and student success. Institutions can now deploy tailored AI assistants for every department - all powered by Gravyty's unified platform. From enrollment management and student success to housing, IT, athletics, and advancement, each assistant is customized to departmental needs while benefitting from centralized governance and cross-campus connectivity.

The demand for AI solutions that reduce complexity and deliver measurable impacts has never been greater. Higher education faces unprecedented pressures – from staffing shortages and shrinking budgets to rising student expectations for seamless digital experiences. Ivy & Ocelot addresses these challenges by automating tier-1 and tier-2 support and providing real-time, personalized engagement across chat, SMS, phone calls, and social channels – ultimately freeing staff to focus on high-value interactions.

A Unified Platform with Key Capabilities and New Innovations

The new Ivy & Ocelot platform introduces enhanced features that merge the best of both solutions. Institutions using Ivy & Ocelot gain expanded functionality, resulting in a comprehensive, cohesive platform designed for institution-wide impact. Key features include:

Automated Content Sync: Refreshes every 24 hours to stay aligned with each institution's verified knowledge sources—reducing maintenance and ensuring accuracy.

Refreshes every 24 hours to stay aligned with each institution's verified knowledge sources—reducing maintenance and ensuring accuracy. AI Search (formerly IvySearch): A generative AI search bar that delivers multimedia, institution-specific results grounded in verified content — no hallucinations.

A generative AI search bar that delivers multimedia, institution-specific results grounded in verified content — no hallucinations. Brand Voice: Customizable bot tone, allowing institutions to align the AI assistant's language with the institution's unique brand or department personality.

Customizable bot tone, allowing institutions to align the AI assistant's language with the institution's unique brand or department personality. Content Packs: Curated, frequently updated modules that keep responses current – especially valuable for financial aid.

Curated, frequently updated modules that keep responses current – especially valuable for financial aid. Organizational Structure + Permission Levels: Cross-institution visibility, role-based permissions, and scalable deployment across multi-campus systems.

Cross-institution visibility, role-based permissions, and scalable deployment across multi-campus systems. Omnichannel Engagement: Unified support across chat, SMS, telephony, and social channels, including WhatsApp.

Unified support across chat, SMS, telephony, and social channels, including WhatsApp. Advanced Analytics: On-demand dashboards offering deep visibility into engagement, outcomes, and ROI across enrollment, retention, and student satisfaction.

On-demand dashboards offering deep visibility into engagement, outcomes, and ROI across enrollment, retention, and student satisfaction. Enterprise-Grade Integrations: API-first architecture that seamlessly connects with third-party systems across campus including CRM, SIS, ERP, LMS, and ticketing systems, making Ivy & Ocelot the hub of the connected campus.

Delivering Measurable Impact for Institutions

Building on more than a decade of innovation in higher education, Ivy & Ocelot combines proven expertise with next-generation AI to deliver the most advanced virtual assistant solution in the industry. Purpose-built for higher education - not retrofitted from CRM add-ons or generic virtual assistants - the platform provides institution-wide visibility, governance, and analytics while meeting the highest security standards, including SOC2, FERPA, HIPAA, GDPR, TX-RAMP, and StateRAMP.

"Higher education is being asked to do more than ever with limited resources, and Ivy & Ocelot makes that possible," said Justin Beck, CEO of Gravyty. "By uniting more than a decade of higher ed AI expertise into one intelligent system, we're helping institutions deliver faster, more personalized support to students, faculty, and alumni while freeing staff to focus on the moments that matter most. It's not just about efficiency; it's about creating capacity for human connection."

The launch of Ivy & Ocelot marks a major evolution in Gravyty's mission to support the full education lifecycle. Following the merger of the three companies and its acquisition of Athlete Network, Gravyty now provides the only unified engagement infrastructure supporting every phase of the student journey – from prospect to enrollment, through graduation, alumni engagement, and advancement.

