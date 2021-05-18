Gravyty Earns Special Recognition on Inc. Magazine's 2021 Best Workplaces in America

BOSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravyty, the market-defining leader of artificial intelligence (AI) for Social Good, was named to Inc. Magazine's elite list of Best Workplaces and was one of twelve companies in the field of 429 to earn special recognition on the Editor's List for investing deeply in employee success and 'creating a great work environment in a pandemic.'

"Our team is incredibly proud to be recognized as an Inc. Best Workplace in the U.S.," said Gravyty CEO Adam Martel. "At Gravyty, our sole internal focus is to do the best work of our lives every day. That's what we help our customers do, and it is a value that every member of our team shares. Our collaboratively competitive culture served us well in the pandemic, empowering the team to execute at an extremely high level as we sparked amazing AI outcomes for our customers. It's because of this team effort that Gravyty has the opportunity to continue to execute against our aggressive growth and expansion goals in the coming year and we couldn't be more proud to be recognized for our world-class culture."

For nearly 40 years, Inc. magazine has been devoted to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great things they do. Inc. Best Workplaces awards the company cultures that thrive in the face of adversity, cultures that respond to a pandemic, redefine the workplace and continue to enrich it by fostering employee growth and advancement at all levels.

Special recognition for the Inc. Best Workplaces Editor's List is based on employee feedback, which is evaluated exclusively by Inc.'s editors. Editors consider trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Gravyty was one of twelve companies chosen for the 2021 Inc. Best Workplaces Editor's List for the unique ways it invested in employee success during the pandemic.

Gravyty is aggressively growing. Current open positions include VP of Engineering. To see our complete list of openings, visit our careers page.

Gravyty is the market-defining leader of artificial intelligence (AI) for Social Good. We exist so the nonprofit sector can transform what's possible through philanthropy. Our AI platform focuses on fundraiser efficiency and donor data security. Gravyty automates the most time-consuming processes that get in the way of fundraisers doing the work they love -- developing and cultivating relationships with donors. By empowering fundraisers to efficiently personalize outreach, build new relationships faster, steward and deepen existing relationships, and keep donor data safe, customers expand workforces without making new hires and increase giving revenue. Visit www.gravyty.com .

