GRAX Announces $12M Series A with Volition Capital; Accelerates Adoption of its Data Value Platform

Founded in 2018, GRAX is the new way that businesses preserve, recover and act on their data. Replacing traditional backup and archive tools that miss 99% of all historical changes and store sensitive data in third-party clouds, GRAX captures an irrefutable and recoverable record of every single change that happens to data over time. It allows businesses to keep their backup and archive data in their own storage environment and makes this historical data available for analytics alongside live data. This approach creates a modern, unified data infrastructure that helps organizations meet regulatory requirements and react more rapidly to new patterns that emerge in their business.

"For companies that have sensitive data in mission-critical apps like Salesforce, GRAX is the easiest way to protect that data while making it actionable across the organization," said GRAX CEO Joe Gaska. "A company only captures 1% of all historical changes in its data over time, yet this history is the single most important indicator of new cause-and-effect patterns emerging in the business. We help customers capture 100% of their data history and use it to immediately improve compliance, maximize resiliency and optimize business performance. We're doing this today for some of the most iconic brands in the world."

GRAX customers include a number of the top Fortune 100 and emerging technology unicorns with a rapidly-expanding customer base in Healthcare and Life Sciences, Financial Services, Retail and e-Commerce, Media and Communications, Manufacturing, Cloud Computing, Consumer Packaged Goods, Government and Non-profit.

"We are thrilled to welcome GRAX to Volition's tight-knit community of founders and thought-leaders," said Sean Cantwell, Managing Partner at Volition Capital. "GRAX represents the exact profile of business we love to work with: fast-growing, founder-owned, and tapping into a clear unmet need in the market. We believe the team at GRAX has what it takes to keep up with customer needs and lead the market. We're excited to work with them."

With this capital infusion and having already achieved profitability, GRAX aims to accelerate adoption of its Data Value Platform.

"Your business is talking to you through the data it's generating," said Gaska. "But most companies are drowning in a sea of big data, struggling to find the right cause and effect patterns to tell them where to go next. We're on a mission to help companies find, correlate and act on the right data in their business – so that they can adapt faster and compete smarter in today's economy."

Doubling down on the company's commitment to grow its world-class team, GRAX also unveiled plans to open a headquarters in Boston and regional offices in the European Union and Asia-Pacific regions.

