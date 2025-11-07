Gray Honors the Legacy of Howard Gray, Visionary Leader and Builder of People

Gray announces the death of former Chairman and CEO, the leader who continues to shape generations.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gray honors the life and legacy of Carl Clifford Howard Gray, known as Howard, a pivotal leader whose vision, values, and compassion shaped not only the company he led but the communities he served. On November 5, 2025, Howard passed away following a four-decade, courageous battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Howard Gray, Visionary Leader and Builder of People (1949–2025)

In remembrance of Howard, his wife Cassandra and four children: Keturah, Rebekah, Mary Bruce, and Carl, shared, "C.C. Howard Gray held many titles—Brother, Uncle, Leonard, C.C., Friend, Chairman & CEO, and Chief Storytelling Officer—but to us, he was the best husband and father who loved our mother for 48 years. Dad played John Prine, taught us about family heritage, tradition, and Kentucky. He guided both family and business through challenge and growth while insisting on giving 'a little bit more.' A gentleman in the truest sense, in business and in life, Howard valued hard work, curiosity, and integrity, and knew that forgiveness was also a key to success. He would impart wisdom through 'Howardisms'—life lessons wrapped in wit. He was a community builder who loved conversation and 'lifting people up.' Howard taught us faith, laughter, and to always follow the Golden Rule. We are profoundly grateful for his resilience, love, and boundless optimism. We take comfort that his last weeks were spent surrounded by family and close friends, listening to the tales shared since he was a boy in Glasgow. We could write paragraphs about him, but as Howard would say, 'It's time to close.'"

Born in Glasgow, Kentucky in 1949 to Lois Franklin Howard and James Norris Gray, Howard came of age during a time of global transformation. He was the eldest son of five siblings: older sister, Julia Carden, followed by Jim, Franklin, Lisa, and Stephen.

In 1960, James Norris founded Gray Construction, with Howard growing up on the job. By the age of 12, he was shadowing his father at Gray jobsites. This relationship instilled in Howard a deep sense of responsibility, humility, connection to community, and a work ethic that would guide him for life.

After graduating from Western Kentucky University (WKU) in 1972 with a degree in business administration, Howard quickly stepped into leadership, becoming President of Gray at just 23 years old. His leadership was grounded in the Golden Rule: treat others the way we want to be treated. This principle became the foundation of Gray's culture and continues to guide the company today.

Under Howard's direction, Gray grew from a regional construction firm into a nationally recognized leader in design-build services, known for its commitment to safety, customer satisfaction, and innovation.

"Howard was an inspiration and a leader in every dimension of life. With family and friends and in his business life, he 'lived life large,' as he was fond of saying," says brother Jim Gray, Chairman of the Board, Gray, Inc. "And beyond all this he represented courage and determination like no one else."

One of his early achievements was the completion of the Eaton Axle plant in Glasgow, a project that reflected his dedication to excellence and community development. In the 1980s and 1990s, Howard cultivated Gray's relationships with international customers, including Toyota Motor Manufacturing. Under his leadership, Gray expanded into new business markets while also helping to attract innovative industry to Kentucky. This marked a period of new economic growth for the Commonwealth.

Howard introduced the "customer-for-life" philosophy, a belief that relationships must be nurtured with care and integrity. He often quoted his friend and advisor Maurice Mascarenhas: "Relationships are like fine chinaware; costly, rich, and rare. Once broken, they can be mended, but the crack is always there." He would always add: "Never let it break!"

He also served as a WKU regent and chaired both the Glasgow and Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. He helped shape the construction industry by serving on the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Kentucky as President and the national board of the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA), receiving the designation of Designated Design-Build Professional®.

In 1984, Howard was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), a challenge he met with characteristic optimism and resilience. Despite the illness, he continued to lead Gray with strength and vision, eventually transitioning to Chairman in 2002, and eventually to Chief Storytelling Officer.

In 2008, inspired by Howard's courage, his colleagues formed Howard's Team to support MS research. Their motto— "deliver everything they bargained for and a little bit more"—became a rallying cry for advocacy and fundraising. In 2023, Howard's Team Kentucky received the Top Fundraising Team Award for the Bike MS: Bluegrass and Bourbon Ride, a testament to the enduring impact of Howard's spirit.

Howard is remembered for his personal leadership style, knowing team members by name, asking about their families, and making everyone feel seen.

"Dad taught us that success is measured not just in profits, but in how you treat people. That's the legacy we carry forward every day," says Rebekah Gray, current President & CEO of Gray Construction.

Howard Gray leaves behind his beloved wife Cassandra, their four children—Keturah, Rebekah (Ben), Mary Bruce (Timothy), and Carl—and a growing legacy of grandchildren and friends who carry his stories and spirit forward.

"So much of our spirit we owe to him," says Stephen Gray, current President & CEO of Gray, Inc. "During the toughest of times, Howard had a way of knowing—and saying—exactly what we needed. He had the human traits in full that we all want - courage, learning, love, faith, forgiveness, hard work - all stitched together as a complete leader. We were blessed to have him. The values he instilled years ago have become the culture we carry today."

As Gray moves into the future, it does so on the foundation Howard built where integrity drives decisions and people are valued. His vision isn't part of our history but the blueprint for everything ahead.

To read more about Howard's legacy, visit here.

About Gray

Gray is a fully integrated design-builder delivering end-to-end solutions in construction, professional services, specialty equipment, and real estate. Since 1960, we have grown from a regional contractor to a nationally ranked leader, serving top companies in our core markets. Our comprehensive services make us a trusted partner for every phase of a project. Whether designing and building a state-of-the-art facility, fabricating custom process equipment, or implementing advanced automation, our expertise drives innovation and value at every step.

For more information on Gray, visit gray.com and follow Gray on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Abby Johnson

Vice President, Marketing

606.923.2062

[email protected]

gray.com

SOURCE Gray Construction