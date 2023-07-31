Graybar Achieves Record Net Sales in Second Quarter

31 Jul, 2023, 16:31 ET

ST. LOUIS, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today reported that it set a new quarterly record for net sales in the second quarter of 2023.

Graybar's net sales for the second quarter of this year totaled $2.8 billion, an increase of 4.5% compared to the same period last year. Net income attributable to Graybar for the quarter finished at $124.2 million, a 2.7% decrease from the second quarter of 2022.

For the first half of 2023, the company reported net sales of $5.5 billion, an 8.1% increase compared to the same period last year. Net income attributable to Graybar for the first six months of 2023 increased 8.4% to $249.0 million.

"Thanks to the hard work of our employees, we continue to achieve positive results," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "We remain focused on providing exceptional service to our customers every day, while we make strategic investments to transform our business and strengthen our long-term position as an industry leader."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 325 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

