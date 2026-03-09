Graybar Acquires Broken Arrow Electric Supply

Expands presence in Oklahoma

ST. LOUIS, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced that it plans to acquire Oklahoma-based Broken Arrow Electric Supply, pending regulatory approval.

Broken Arrow Electric Supply (BAES) is an electrical distributor that serves the residential, commercial, industrial and OEM markets. The company also offers automation and control solutions, power distribution centers, specialty wire and cable, light assembly, and LED lighting and design. BAES was founded in 1977 and operates seven locations in eastern Oklahoma. As a subsidiary of Graybar, the company will continue to operate under the Broken Arrow Electric Supply name with the same team, locations and suppliers.

"Broken Arrow Electric Supply is a highly respected organization with a strong market position in Oklahoma," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "This acquisition complements Graybar's business and enhances our ability to serve customers and accelerate growth in the region. We are excited to welcome the Broken Arrow team to Graybar and look forward to achieving long‑term success together."

"Broken Arrow and Graybar share similar values, a people-focused culture and a long-term commitment to customers," said Bruce Garner, chief executive officer of BAES. "Becoming part of Graybar allows us to preserve our distinctive culture while opening the door to new opportunities for growth, innovation and service."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 350 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

