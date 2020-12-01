Graybar Acquires Shingle & Gibb Automation

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Shingle & Gibb Automation.

Headquartered in Moorestown, N.J., Shingle & Gibb Automation provides advanced automation and control solutions to industrial users and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Shingle & Gibb Automation was founded in 1933 and has five locations in the eastern United States. As a subsidiary of Graybar, the company will continue to operate under the Shingle & Gibb Automation name with the same leadership team, employees, and suppliers.

"We are pleased to welcome the Shingle & Gibb Automation team to Graybar," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "With its exceptional customer focus and advanced capabilities in industrial automation and control, we believe the acquisition of Shingle & Gibb Automation will accelerate Graybar's growth and strengthen our long-term position in industrial automation."

"Shingle & Gibb Automation and Graybar are well aligned, with similar values, a shared focus on growth and a commitment to the success of our customers and suppliers," said Brian Lepsis, chief executive officer of Shingle & Gibb Automation. "We believe Graybar will honor our company's long heritage, while enabling us to innovate, grow and thrive for years to come."

