Graybar Announces 2025 Financial Results

Reports Record Net Sales of $12.9 Billion

Net Income Increases to $431.4 Million

ST. LOUIS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced its 2025 financial results.

For the year, Graybar achieved record net sales of $12.9 billion, an increase of 10.6% compared to 2024. Graybar also reported $431.4 million in net income, a 2.0% increase over the prior year.

"I am very proud of our strong performance in 2025, which marked Graybar's 100th year as an independent company," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "Achieving record net sales in the same year we completed an ERP system upgrade is a testament to our employees and their unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience. As we look to the future, our Graybar Connect business transformation program, which includes strategic investments in technology and AI, positions us to deliver even greater value to customers and carry Graybar's legacy of leadership and growth into our next century."

Graybar focused on several key initiatives throughout the year to drive profitable growth, support the company's ongoing transformation and invest in the next generation of leaders. Select 2025 highlights include:

Aligned Graybar's growth strategy with key opportunities, including data centers, industrial automation, connectivity and electrification.





including data centers, industrial automation, connectivity and electrification. Opened three STAR distribution centers to bring critical materials closer to job sites for large, complex construction projects . The company plans to open additional STAR Centers in 2026.





to bring critical materials closer to job sites for large, complex construction projects The company plans to open additional STAR Centers in 2026. Implemented SAP S/4HANA as the company's ERP system. A core component of the Graybar Connect business transformation program, this platform provides a strong technology foundation for additional strategic initiatives designed to enhance the company's capabilities and support growth.





A core component of the Graybar Connect business transformation program, this platform provides a strong technology foundation for additional strategic initiatives designed to enhance the company's capabilities and support growth. Provided shareholders with record cash dividends for the second consecutive year, representing a 35% return on investment. Over the past five years, Graybar shareholders have received a 34% return on investment in the form of cash and stock dividends.





Over the past five years, Graybar shareholders have received a 34% return on investment in the form of cash and stock dividends. Announced key leadership appointments , including the election of Brian P. Delaney, Andrew C. Ipson and Danna B. Stone to the company's board of directors. The company also made several organizational changes at national and regional levels to support customer needs and strategic initiatives.





, The company also made several organizational changes at national and regional levels to support customer needs and strategic initiatives. Acquired two companies that add capabilities and broaden Graybar's reach. This includes Orbit Motion Systems in January (through subsidiary Advantage Industrial Automation) and Burns Controls in July (through subsidiary Valin Corporation).

About Graybar

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of 355 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 578-7672

[email protected]

SOURCE Graybar