Graybar Announces Leadership Changes

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications, data networking and industrial products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced the following leadership changes that will take effect on January 1, 2025.

Dennis DeSousa has been elected Chief of Staff. He is currently Senior Vice President and General Manager.

David Bender has been promoted to Senior Vice President - East Region. He is currently Regional Vice President for the company's western region.

Brian Delaney has been promoted to Senior Vice President – West Region and Subsidiaries. He is currently Regional Vice President - U.S. Subsidiaries.

Danna Stone has been promoted to Senior Vice President - Marketing. She is currently Vice President - Marketing.

Andy Ipson has been promoted to Senior Vice President - Supply Chain Management. He is currently District Vice President in St. Louis.

"As Graybar continues on its journey toward growth and transformation, strong leadership is vital to our long-term success," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, Graybar's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "These individuals have demonstrated exceptional leadership, and I am confident they will continue to make a positive difference for our company and those we serve. We congratulate them and wish them continued success."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 345 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

