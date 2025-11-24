Graybar Names Kevin Zak Vice President - Industrial Automation Business

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced that Kevin A. Zak has been named Vice President - Industrial Automation Business, effective January 5, 2026. In this role, Zak will provide strategic leadership for Graybar's industrial automation business, with a focus on achieving growth by delivering exceptional service and comprehensive solutions to the company's industrial automation and manufacturing customers.

Zak is an accomplished executive with more than three decades of experience in industrial automation, digital transformation and advanced manufacturing. Much of his career was with Phoenix Contact, a global leader in electrification, networking and automation solutions, where he most recently served as President of the Industrial Components and Electronics business and led the company's U.S. subsidiary.

"Kevin brings deep industry expertise and a strong track record of scaling complex businesses," said Bill Mansfield, Senior Vice President - Strategy and Business Development at Graybar. "His leadership will help us accelerate growth in key industrial segments, strengthen our solutions portfolio, and pursue acquisitions that enhance the value we deliver to customers across advanced manufacturing."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 350 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

