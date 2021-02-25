Graybar Announces Leadership Changes in Tampa and Chicago

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, recently announced several leadership changes, all of which are effective May 1, 2021.

David L. Schwichtenberg has announced his upcoming retirement from Graybar. Schwichtenberg has nearly 47 years of service with Graybar and is currently District Vice President in the company's Tampa district.

Robert W. Levine has been named District Vice President in Tampa. Levine has 26 years with Graybar and currently serves as District Vice President in the Chicago district.

Ellen S. Rebne has been named District Vice President in Chicago. Rebne has 32 years with Graybar and is currently District Vice President in the Minneapolis district.

"On behalf of everyone at Graybar, I thank Dave Schwichtenberg for his extraordinary contributions to the company and wish him all the best in his retirement," said Dennis E. DeSousa, Graybar's senior vice president and general manager. "We also congratulate Rob Levine and Ellen Rebne on their new assignments. They are both strong leaders who will play a vital role in moving our business forward for the future."

