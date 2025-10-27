Graybar Delivers Strong Third Quarter Performance

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced its results for the third quarter of 2025.

Celebrating its 100th anniversary as an independent company this year, Graybar reported $3.29 billion in net sales for the third quarter, an increase of 10.7% over the prior year. In addition, Graybar reported $119.3 million in net income for the third quarter, an 8.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

For the first nine months of the year, Graybar achieved net sales of $9.6 billion, a 10.3% increase from the same nine-month period last year. Net income for the nine months was $358.3 million, an increase of 10.0% compared to last year.

"Graybar delivered positive third quarter results while successfully completing the transition to our new ERP system," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "These achievements reflect the strength of our employee ownership culture and our shared commitment to innovation and service excellence. With our ERP system in place, we are focused on accelerating progress through our Graybar Connect business transformation program. We believe our ongoing investments in Graybar Connect will support our growth, enhance our ability to serve customers and reinforce our long-term position as an industry leader."

In addition to completing its ERP system upgrade, the company noted the following highlights during the third quarter of 2025:

About Graybar

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 350 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

