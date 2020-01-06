Graybar Introduces New Scholarship for Construction Trades

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced the launch of the Graybar Construction Trades Scholarship.

"Skilled workers are vital to the long-term success of the construction industry," said Graybar Chairman, President and CEO Kathy Mazzarella. "Because of labor shortages, many of our customers are struggling to keep up with demand, which ultimately impacts the entire supply chain."

High school students who plan to enroll in a community college or trade school upon graduation are eligible to apply for Graybar's need-based, renewable scholarship. Students must intend to complete an associate degree, a pre-apprenticeship or an apprenticeship in the construction trades, such as electrical, HVAC, plumbing, pipefitting or welding. The scholarship is administered by the St. Louis Community Foundation and applications will be accepted through April 15, 2020.

"Through this scholarship program, our goal is to increase awareness of careers in the construction trades," said Mazzarella. "We also want to remove barriers for young people with financial needs so they have the opportunity to pursue these careers."

For more information about the Graybar Construction Trades Scholarship, as well as resources to share with students, visit www.poweringtrades.com.

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of nearly 290 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 578-7672

timothy.sommer@graybar.com

Alex Vietor

(314) 578-5108

alexandra.vietor@graybar.com

SOURCE Graybar

Related Links

www.graybar.com

