GRAYBAR NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S LIST OF THE TOP 100 MOST LOVED WORKPLACES IN AMERICA FOR 2023

News provided by

Graybar

20 Sep, 2023, 12:50 ET

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek today announced its annual rankings of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in America®, and Graybar was named to the prestigious list for the second consecutive year. The 2023 Most Loved Workplaces are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

Continue Reading
Graybar has been named to Newsweek’s list of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in America for the second consecutive year.
Graybar has been named to Newsweek’s list of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in America for the second consecutive year.

"I am very proud that Graybar has once again been named to Newsweek's list of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in America," said Graybar Chairman, President and CEO Kathleen M. Mazzarella. "Graybar's employee ownership culture brings out the best in our people and inspires them to go the extra mile for our customers and each other. I thank all of our employees for making Graybar such a special company and congratulate them on this outstanding recognition."

The results for the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 100,000. The list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated and are at the center of the business model.

"With the rapidly changing workplace and competition for top talent, more companies are recognizing the importance of employee engagement and commitment," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The workplaces that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees in 2023 are more likely to attract the best talent and deliver strong business outcomes."

For the full list of Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in America, please click here.

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 325 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:
Tim Sommer
(314) 578-7672
[email protected]

SOURCE Graybar

Also from this source

Graybar Names Bill Seddon District Vice President in Atlanta

Graybar Achieves Record Net Sales in Second Quarter

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.