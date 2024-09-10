Graybar Names Andy Ciccone Vice President - Customer Experience

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, announced that Andy Ciccone has been named Vice President - Customer Experience, effective November 1, 2024.

Ciccone currently serves as District Vice President in Graybar's Richmond district. Since joining the company 32 years ago, he has worked in sales, branch management, district management, and corporate leadership roles. In this new position, he will be responsible for developing and implementing a companywide strategy that leverages Graybar's vast capabilities to transform the customer experience.

"We congratulate Andy on his promotion," said Dennis E. DeSousa, Graybar's senior vice president and general manager. "Andy's extensive experience within Graybar and the industry gives him a deep understanding of the priorities that matter most to our customers. As our industry evolves, I am confident that he will build on our longstanding culture of employee ownership and service excellence to reimagine the customer experience for the future."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 345 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

