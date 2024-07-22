Graybar Names Jason P. Casey Vice President - Distribution Operations

ST. LOUIS, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, announced that Jason P. Casey has been named Vice President - Distribution Operations, effective July 22, 2024.

Casey has 27 years with Graybar and currently serves as Director, Business Technology. Prior to his current role, he was Director, Corporate Real Estate Development. He has also worked in the company's Richmond and St. Louis Districts in a variety of operations, finance and accounting roles. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Randolph-Macon College and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

"We congratulate Jason on his promotion," said Thomas J. Twitty, Graybar's senior vice president - supply chain management. "Graybar's distribution capabilities play a vital role in serving our customers and achieving long-term growth, and Jason's extensive experience positions him well to lead this important part of our business. I look forward to working with him to drive supply chain innovation that enhances the customer experience and strengthens Graybar's service platform."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 345 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 578-7672

[email protected]

SOURCE Graybar