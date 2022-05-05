Graybar Names Steven Breeden District Vice President in Seattle

ST. LOUIS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, announced that Steven Breeden has been named District Vice President for the company's Seattle District effective July 1, 2022. Breeden will replace Paul Hansen, who plans to retire as District Vice President after 39 years with the company.

Breeden has 33 years of experience in the electrical industry and has worked for Graybar since 2001. He currently serves as Director, Electrical and Industrial Sales in the Seattle District, a position he has held since 2017. As District Vice President, he will lead Graybar's business operations in a territory that includes Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska and Hawaii.

"We thank Paul Hansen for his many contributions to Graybar and wish him all the best in retirement," said Dennis E. DeSousa, Graybar's senior vice president and general manager. "We also congratulate Steve Breeden on his promotion to District Vice President. He is a highly respected leader within Graybar and throughout our industry. I look forward to working with him to grow our business and serve our customers in this region."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 300 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

