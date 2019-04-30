Graybar Reports Record First Quarter Results

ST. LOUIS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today reported its highest first quarter net sales and net income in company history.

For the first three months of 2019, Graybar's net sales totaled $1.8 billion, an 8.6 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Net income attributable to Graybar for the quarter finished at $34.3 million, a 62.6 percent increase from the first quarter of 2018.

"Graybar continued its strong performance and finished the first quarter with record net sales and net income," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "This year, we are proud to celebrate Graybar's 150th anniversary and 90 years of employee ownership. We are grateful for the outstanding work of our employees—past and present—in reaching this important milestone. As we look to the future, we remain focused on creating an exceptional customer experience, driving accelerated growth and transforming the supply chain for a new era."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of 289 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

