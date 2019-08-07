Graybar Reports Record Second Quarter Sales

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today reported record second quarter sales.

For the second quarter of 2019, Graybar achieved a net sales record of $1.95 billion, a 6.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Net income attributable to Graybar for the quarter was $47.0 million, up 5.6 percent from the same period in 2018.

For the first half of the year, the company reported net sales of $3.73 billion, a 7.4 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Net income attributable to Graybar for the first six months of 2019 increased 23.9 percent to $81.3 million.

"I am pleased with our performance through the first half of 2019," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "This is an important year for Graybar, as we celebrate our 150th anniversary and 90 years of employee ownership. Our longstanding culture of integrity, service and innovation provides a strong foundation for our future, and we will continue transforming our business to enhance the customer experience and drive accelerated growth in the new era."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of 289 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 578-7672

timothy.sommer@graybar.com

SOURCE Graybar

Related Links

http://www.Graybar.com

