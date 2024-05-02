GrayMatter Partners with Tailwind Capital to Transform Industrial Intelligence

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatter, a top Industrial Intelligence technology solution provider, is accelerating its expansion with a significant investment from Tailwind Capital, a private equity firm focused on investments in growth-oriented, middle-market services companies.

This partnership comes at a pivotal time for GrayMatter. The company recently celebrated another year in which it met its organic growth objectives and completed two successful acquisitions. Over the past seven years, GrayMatter has successfully completed five strategic acquisitions, invested in a new operations team in India and assembled a respected team of technical engineers.

"Our industry is at an inflection point, and with Tailwind's investment, we have the opportunity to create a new brand of Industrial Intelligence. Our industrial automation, MES, analytics and cyber for OT offerings are in high demand. This investment will allow us to invest deeper in our platform and people to ensure we have the full suite of solutions and offerings for our long-standing and loyal customers," said James Gillespie, CEO and co-founder of GrayMatter. "We look forward to further empowering operators by providing them with leading automation and Industrial Intelligence solutions."

Tailwind Capital has a long history of partnering with management teams to drive transformative growth by utilizing its Accelerate Change playbook, which is predicated on investments in talent, technology and transformative M&A. The firm has proven expertise investing in highly technical engineering services businesses and has worked closely with Paul Galeski to develop a thesis in the industrial automation and intelligence market. Galeski founded MAVERICK Technologies, which he successfully sold to Rockwell Automation before becoming the Vice President & GM, Global Solutions and Services. He will serve as the Executive Chairman of GrayMatter.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jim, Paul and the entire extended GrayMatter team. The company has a well-earned reputation as a leading provider of automation and Industrial Intelligence services. We look forward to further supporting their strategic objectives and helping them accelerate their growth, both organically and via acquisitions," said Andrew Mayer, a Partner at Tailwind Capital.

"We are excited to have Tailwind join us as we push the boundaries of what's possible in Industrial Intelligence," Gillespie said. "The firm has a long track record of working closely with services businesses to accelerate growth. Additionally, Paul brings a wealth of experience in industrial automation, and we look forward to partnering on strategic initiatives that will allow us to better serve our customers and drive value for all stakeholders."

"Jim and the GrayMatter team have built a wonderful business," said Galeski. "They solve complex problems and deliver high-ROI solutions for their customers. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Jim and Tailwind to further scale GrayMatter into the market-leading provider of industrial automation and intelligence solutions."

About GrayMatter

GrayMatter is a leading industrial technology company dedicated to transforming operations and empowering people. We help your people and your industrial assets become smarter and more visible.

Some of the largest industrial companies in the world lean on us to protect and connect their critical assets to their teams so that every operator is empowered to be the best operator.

GrayMatter has been named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list for six consecutive years and was named Pittsburgh's Tech50 Innovative Solution Provider of the Year for 2018, 2019 and Tech50 Cybersecurity winner in 2023.

About Tailwind Capital

Tailwind Capital is a private equity firm with a sector-focused approach to investing in U.S. lower middle market services companies within Infrastructure Services, Supply Chain and IT Services. Tailwind's value creation model is centered on its Buy and Build investment strategy, which seeks to scale lower middle market businesses through accretive acquisitions and operational investments, including foundational resourcing, professionalizing operations, implementing technology capabilities and investing in talent. Since its inception, Tailwind has invested $4 billion in over 280 acquisitions, including 52 platform companies and over 230 add-on acquisitions.

