GrayMatter Robotics Awarded $1M from the National Science Foundation

"We want to improve shop workers' lives, enhance their productivity, and enable them to focus on higher-value tasks. Manufacturing drives our economy, and without automating surface finishing and treatment, there is a significant risk the global economy may suffer due to an increasing labor shortage," said Ariyan Kabir, co-founder and CEO of GrayMatter Robotics.

"We are excited to support the technology that can help improve the quality of human lives," said Dr. Elizabeth Mirowski, SBIR/STTR Program Director at NSF. "The technology GrayMatter is developing will enable manufacturers to sustain their business in the U.S., while offering employees better job opportunities not involving tedious and ergonomically challenging tasks."

Once a small business is awarded a Phase I SBIR/STTR grant (up to $256,000), it becomes eligible to apply for a Phase II (up to $1,000,000). Small businesses with Phase II funding are eligible to receive up to $500,000 in additional matching funds with qualifying third-party investment or sales.

GrayMatter Robotics was previously awarded a $256,000 NSF SBIR Phase I grant to de-risk translation of the fundamental technologies required to develop smart robotic cells for surface finishing and treatment applications. The SBIR Phase II award will allow the company to expand the capabilities of their robotic cells to meet the requirements of a wider customer base.

About GrayMatter Robotics

GrayMatter Robotics' goal is to improve the quality of life of workers by leveraging robotics and artificial intelligence. The company creates robotic solutions to assist humans in tedious and ergonomically challenging tasks. GrayMatter makes AI-Brains for robots to make them smart, easy to use, and rapidly configurable for complex operations. Our solutions combine commercially available robots and multi-modal sensing with proprietary AI to create smart robotic assistants well-suited for complex operations in high-mix manufacturing and service applications.

About the National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs

America's Seed Fund powered by NSF awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $2 million in funding to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America's Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $8.5 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.

