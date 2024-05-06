GrayMatter Robotics Wins Automate Innovation Award for AI-Powered SCAN&GRIND™ System

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatter Robotics , an AI-Robotics leader empowering humans with smart automation, today announced its recognition of the prestigious 2024 Automate Innovation Award in the Systems category. This award acknowledges GrayMatter's industry-leading SCAN&GRIND™ robotic system powered by a proprietary physics-based advanced technology to improve manufacturing systems and surface finishing applications.

"I am thrilled to see that GrayMatter Robotics has been awarded our first ever A3 Innovation Award for Systems for their Scan&Grind Solution," said Jeff Burnstein, President of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3). "I first met Ariyan Kabir and Brual Shah at USC in SK Gupta's lab. I was immediately impressed by them and the technologies they were working on. Since becoming a commercial company, GrayMatter has been very active in A3 and is a great example of American Innovation in robotics. I look forward to presenting them with their award at Automate 2024 in Chicago."

The Automate Innovation Awards celebrate the most impactful automation solutions introduced to the market, recognizing advancements that push technological boundaries and contribute to economic and consumer well-being. GrayMatter's SCAN&GRIND™ impressed the judges by exceeding in each of the award's key criteria:

Technological Innovation : SCAN&GRIND™ utilizes GrayMatter's proprietary GMR-AI, enabling self-programming and eliminating complex setup processes.

: SCAN&GRIND™ utilizes GrayMatter's proprietary GMR-AI, enabling self-programming and eliminating complex setup processes. Impact on ROI, Productivity, Quality and Efficiency : The robot works eight times faster than humans, significantly boosting production and addressing manufacturing backlogs.

: The robot works eight times faster than humans, significantly boosting production and addressing manufacturing backlogs. Sustainability and Environmental Impact : SCAN&GRIND™ helps businesses achieve sustainability goals through a 30-50% reduction in consumable waste and a 26% decrease in energy consumption.

: SCAN&GRIND™ helps businesses achieve sustainability goals through a 30-50% reduction in consumable waste and a 26% decrease in energy consumption. User-friendliness and Accessibility : With a user-friendly interface, SCAN&GRIND™ empowers operators with no prior robotics experience to operate the system, reducing training time from six months to one day.

: With a user-friendly interface, SCAN&GRIND™ empowers operators with no prior robotics experience to operate the system, reducing training time from six months to one day. Market Adoption and Scalability: The SCAN&GRIND™ RaaS (robot-as-a-service) model and ease of use make it a scalable solution for Fortune 100 companies and SMB operators alike.

"This award is a testament to our dedication to developing automation solutions that not only significantly boost productivity but also prioritize the well-being of the workforce," said Ariyan Kabir, CEO of GrayMatter Robotics. "At GrayMatter, we are on a mission to enhance productivity and improve the quality of life for workers. The ultimate goal is to reimagine the future of manufacturing and create a win-win dynamic for businesses and their employees."

GrayMatter's SCAN&GRIND™ robot is already impacting manufacturing for Fortune 100s and SMBs across diverse industries including in aerospace and transportation. The company's commitment to innovation, worker well-being, and environmental responsibility is evident in the development of the SCAN&GRIND™, and this recognition by the Automate Innovation Awards further solidifies GrayMatter's position as an industry leader at the forefront of intelligent automation solutions.

About GrayMatter Robotics

GrayMatter Robotics is an AI-Robotics company delivering smart robotic automation solutions for tedious and ergonomically challenging tasks. The company offers application-specific turnkey solutions in a Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) format, helping manufacturers improve worker quality of life, enhance production capacity, and reduce costs.

For more information, visit https://www.graymatter-robotics.com .

