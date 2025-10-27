GrayMatter Robotics Awarded AFWERX Direct-to-Phase II SBIR Contract for Advanced Robotic Finishing System

GrayMatter Robotics Will Develop Advanced Robotic System for Correction of Optical Distortions and Defects on Transparent Materials for Department of Air Force Innovation Arm AFWERX

CARSON, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatter Robotics has received a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Direct to Phase II (D2P2) contract from AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force, to develop robotic technology to reduce optical distortion and defects on acrylic and polycarbonate structures.

GrayMatter Robotics is on the leading edge of the robotic finishing field with advanced AI-powered robot systems that can autonomously sand, polish, and grind surfaces.

The advanced autonomous solution will build upon GrayMatter's existing system that detects and corrects optical distortions to provide consistent, clear visibility through the transparent structures. Developing transparent structures is a demanding high-mix, low-volume application in aerospace component manufacturing due to these structures' unique geometries and the need for precision manufacturing, inspection, maintenance, and repair.

"Sanding and polishing transparent components are a tremendously challenging and time-consuming part of aerospace component manufacturing while also representing the root cause of most defects associated with rework," said Ariyan Kabir, CEO and co-founder of GrayMatter Robotics. "Final products must be free of optical distortion and no visible scratches on the interior or exterior of the structure. GrayMatter Robotics will build upon its existing AI-powered robotic solution to solve this problem."

Approachable, Autonomous Physical AI

GrayMatter Robotics has been on the leading edge of the robotic finishing field for years, having developed advanced AI-powered robot systems that can autonomously sand, polish, and grind surfaces for several leading manufacturers. The company's proprietary GMR-AI™ technology leverages physical AI, incorporating established physics-based models that help the system understand forces, materials, geometries, and tool behaviors. This removes the need for manual programming while guaranteeing safe and accurate operation, even with parts the system has not encountered.

"Our physical AI is designed to give robots intelligence and autonomy in a wide range of manufacturing applications," said Brual Shah, GrayMatter Robotics CTO and co-founder. "Whether its sanding complex shapes like guitars, or intricate parts for ships, trucks, or heavy equipment, or precision surface finishing for highly contoured transparent structures for aerospace applications, our technology enables smart robotic cells to empower businesses and teams with unprecedented reliability, speed, and consistency."

Conquering Complex Manufacturing Challenges

As part of its mission to solve one the biggest challenges of automating surface finishing and treatment in high-mix production environments, GrayMatter Robotics makes the deployment, operation, and troubleshooting of its systems simpler by offering intuitive technologies and 24/7 support.

"GrayMatter Robotics' physical AI-powered systems allow companies to scan parts and autonomously program themselves, adapt to part variations without human intervention, and deploy in two to four months," said Satyandra K. Gupta, chief scientist and co-founder of GrayMatter Robotics. "With our solutions, people can bring a part to a cell, put it in front of a 3D camera, and task the system to go, and it will autonomously begin the operation."

Located in Carson, California, the company's new 100,000-square-foot headquarters will bring advanced manufacturing to U.S. soil while creating more than 100 high-skill jobs in engineering, AI and machine learning, robotics integration, and beyond. In addition, it will provide a venue for workforce development initiatives and advanced technology demonstrations.

For more information on the AFWERX contract, the new robotics innovation center, or GrayMatter Robotics in general, visit: https://graymatter-robotics.com/contact-us/ or contact Christina Ko.

About GrayMatter Robotics

GrayMatter Robotics, headquartered in Carson, California, designs advanced, physics-informed, AI-driven robotic cells that empower high-mix manufacturers to tackle complex, ergonomically challenging surface finishing tasks, such as sanding, grinding, buffing, polishing, blasting, and spraying. Featuring proprietary technologies like GMR-AI™, GMR-Guardian™, GMR-Care™, GMR-Insights™, and GMR-ProcessPro™, GrayMatter Robotics enhances productivity, safety, and sustainability through streamlined, turnkey automation accessible to manufacturers of all sizes. Founded in 2020, the company serves diverse manufacturing sectors, including aerospace and defense, marine and boat building, specialty vehicles, general manufacturing, and recreation and consumer products. Named one of Fast Company's most innovative companies in robotics and engineering for 2025, GrayMatter Robotics is accelerating the transformation of American manufacturing. For more information, visit www.graymatter-robotics.com.

