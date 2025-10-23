GrayMatter Robotics Unveils 100,000-Square-Foot AI Robotics Innovation Center in Carson

Major Facility Investment Brings Advanced Manufacturing Jobs and Interactive Robotics Experience to South Bay; New Headquarters Features 20+ Working "Physical AI" Robotic Cells

CARSON, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatter Robotics today officially opens its new 100,000-square-foot headquarters and innovation center in Carson, California, marking a significant expansion and the establishment of what the company calls the nation's most advanced interactive robotics experience center for AI-powered manufacturing automation.

GrayMatter Robotics' new headquarters features more than 25 robotic cells actively performing real manufacturing operations on current and prospective customer and partner parts.

The state-of-the-art facility at 2226 E. 223rd St. features substantial investment in facility buildout, advanced manufacturing equipment, and 25+ active robotic cells to facilitate customer experience, creating over 100 high-skilled jobs in advanced AI, robotics, multidisciplinary engineering, manufacturing operations, and technical support, with plans to add hundreds more positions over the next few years. The expansion comes on the heels of the company's $85 million venture funding and growing demand for its breakthrough "physical AI"–powered factories of the future.

"This facility represents more than just a headquarters — it is our commitment to bringing advanced manufacturing back to American soil and to the South Bay region specifically," said Ariyan Kabir, CEO and co-founder of GrayMatter Robotics. "We chose Carson for its proximity to aerospace, marine, and other manufacturing clusters, access to world-class port infrastructure, and most importantly, its skilled workforce. This is where the factories of the future are being built."

Interactive Robotics Experience: 25+ Active Cells

Unlike traditional corporate facilities, GrayMatter Robotics' new headquarters features an unprecedented 25+ (and growing) robotic cells actively performing real manufacturing operations on their current and prospective customer and partner parts. The interactive experience center allows visitors — from potential customers to students — to witness firsthand how AI-powered robots autonomously sand, grind, polish, buff, spray, blast, and inspect parts across diverse materials and geometries - enabling factories of the future with an optimal teaming of humans, robots, and AI.

"We wanted to demystify industrial robotics," said Brual Shah, CTO and co-founder. "Visitors can literally watch a robot scan a part it's never seen before, autonomously program itself in under a minute, and begin processing that part with precision that exceeds human capability. It's manufacturing intelligence in action."

Physical AI: The Next Frontier Beyond Digital Intelligence

While much of the AI revolution has focused on digital intelligence — chatbots, image generation, and data analysis — GrayMatter Robotics is pioneering what industry experts are calling "physical AI": artificial intelligence that interacts with and manipulates the physical world through robotic systems.

The company's proprietary GMR-AI™ technology represents a fundamentally different approach than traditional industrial automation. Using physics-informed AI, the robots don't require manual programming. Instead, they incorporate established physics models — understanding forces, materials, geometries, and tool behaviors — to guarantee safe, accurate operation even with parts they've never encountered.

"Physical AI is a different kind of AI. It significantly expands upon digital AI we've seen explode over the past few years. Physical AI focuses on AI to make decisions in physical applications," explained Satyandra K. Gupta, Chief Scientist and co-founder. "While a language model can write you an essay, our physical AI can autonomously figure out how to finish a never-before-seen aerospace component to aerospace-grade specifications. That's AI operating in the physical realm with real-world consequences."

This approach has earned recognition from leading innovation observers. Fast Company named GrayMatter Robotics one of the Most Innovative Companies in Robotics and Engineering for 2025, highlighting how the company is "tackling one of manufacturing's toughest challenges: automating tasks in environments where every product is different." The recognition underscores the company's role in advancing physical AI as the next wave of AI — one that will transform how products are actually made, not just designed or marketed.

The implications extend beyond manufacturing efficiency. Physical AI systems must account for:

Real-world variability in materials and part dimensions

Safety constraints when operating near humans

Force feedback and tactile sensing

Continuous learning from physical tool-part interactions

Guarantees of performance in a wide variety of conditions

Solving Manufacturing's Most Persistent Challenge

The Carson facility serves as both headquarters and proof-of-concept for solving what has been one of American manufacturing's most intractable problems: automating surface finishing and treatment in high-mix production environments where products vary constantly.

Traditional robotic automation requires extensive manual programming — often 80+ hours per unique part — and works only when producing identical items repeatedly. This limitation has left thousands of U.S. manufacturers unable to automate critical finishing operations, forcing continued reliance on manual labor for sanding, grinding, and polishing tasks that are ergonomically punishing and increasingly difficult to staff.

GrayMatter Robotics' physical AI-powered solutions eliminate this barrier. The company's systems:

Scan and autonomously program themselves

Adapt to part variations without human intervention

Operate 1.5x–4x faster than manual operations while improving quality

Deploy in 2–4 months versus 12–24 months for traditional automation

Require no coding expertise — operators simply press a button

The technology is already delivering results at scale. Pierce Manufacturing (Oshkosh Corporation), one of North America's leading fire apparatus manufacturers, has integrated GrayMatter Robotics' systems into its production operations and is expanding the deployment.

"Our early results with GrayMatter Robotics convinced us to expand the deployment. Visiting their Carson facility reinforced we're collaborating with a company that has the vision and capability to scale alongside us," said Bob Schulz, President, Pierce Manufacturing Inc.

Investor Backing Validates Market Opportunity

The company's rapid growth attracted significant backing from Wellington Management, one of the world's largest and most respected investment management firms, which led GrayMatter Robotics' $45 million Series B round in June 2024.

"High-mix manufacturing represents a significant portion of U.S. production, yet it's been largely inaccessible to automation," said Sean Petersen, sector lead for private climate investing, Wellington Management. "GrayMatter Robotics has cracked the code and is building the infrastructure for more advanced automated factories. This represents a promising and potentially category-defining opportunity."

Strategic Partnerships Accelerate Growth

GrayMatter Robotics' technology platform is supported by partnerships with leading companies in robotics hardware and materials science. FANUC, the world's leading industrial robotics manufacturer, provides the robotic platforms that GrayMatter's physical AI brings to life, while 3M's advanced abrasives technology integrates seamlessly with the company's intelligent systems.

"GrayMatter Robotics combines deep expertise in AI-driven automation solutions with a strong understanding of the challenges manufacturers face on the shop floor. We've seen how their technologies — built on FANUC's innovative and reliable robotic platforms — can significantly improve productivity, enhance ergonomics, and streamline operations. The opening of GrayMatter Robotics' new headquarters reflects their growth and demonstrates their commitment to reshaping industrial automation," said Mike Cicco, President and CEO, FANUC America.

"We are excited to continue and expand our collaboration with GrayMatter Robotics, a partnership that highlights 3M's commitment to empowering customers with user-friendly automated abrasive processing systems. By combining 3M's expertise in abrasive products and processes with GrayMatter's intelligent automation solutions, we can deliver enhanced value through consistent and quality results to our shared customers," said Alejandro Martinez, President, 3M Abrasives Systems Division.

Economic Impact and Workforce Development

The Carson facility's opening brings immediate and long-term economic benefits to the South Bay region:

Direct Job Creation: Over 100 high-skilled positions in engineering, AI/ML development, robotics integration, customer success, and operations, with hundreds more planned as the company scales

Over 100 high-skilled positions in engineering, AI/ML development, robotics integration, customer success, and operations, with hundreds more planned as the company scales Indirect Economic Impact: Supporting local suppliers, contractors, and service providers

Supporting local suppliers, contractors, and service providers Workforce Development: Partnership opportunities with local colleges and schools to develop robotics and AI training programs

Partnership opportunities with local colleges and schools to develop robotics and AI training programs Manufacturing Renaissance: Demonstrating viability of advanced manufacturing in Southern California

"We're seeing renewed interest in manufacturing careers because of technology like this," noted Kabir. "Young engineers want to work on cutting-edge AI and robotics. Experienced manufacturing professionals see opportunity to upskill into advanced automation roles. We're not replacing workers — we're elevating them."

The company's Factory-as-a-Service business model, which eliminates upfront capital expenditure requirements, has made advanced automation accessible to small and midsize manufacturers who previously couldn't afford traditional robotic systems. This democratization of automation technology is helping reverse decades of manufacturing decline in the United States.

Strategic Location in Manufacturing and Logistics Hub

GrayMatter Robotics selected Carson for strategic advantages that support both its operations and customer base:

Port Proximity: Minutes from the Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach, facilitating equipment shipment and serving maritime manufacturing customers

Minutes from the Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach, facilitating equipment shipment and serving maritime manufacturing customers Aerospace Cluster: Near major aerospace manufacturers including Northrop Grumman, Boeing, and SpaceX

Near major aerospace manufacturers including Northrop Grumman, Boeing, and SpaceX Transportation Access: Central location with easy access to the I-405, I-110, and I-710 freeways

Central location with easy access to the I-405, I-110, and I-710 freeways Manufacturing Heritage: Region's long manufacturing tradition provides skilled workforce and supplier ecosystem

Region's long manufacturing tradition provides skilled workforce and supplier ecosystem Innovation Ecosystem: Part of the broader Southern California technology and advanced manufacturing landscape

"The South Bay region offers the perfect combination of Los Angeles–area resources with a focused manufacturing and logistics ecosystem," said Kabir. "Carson specifically provides the infrastructure, workforce, and collaborative environment we need to scale our impact on American manufacturing."

What's Next: Expanding Physical AI Applications

With the new facility operational, GrayMatter Robotics plans to:

Broaden Application Range: Extend physical AI to additional manufacturing processes beyond surface finishing

Extend physical AI to additional manufacturing processes beyond surface finishing Scale Production: Increase manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand

Increase manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand Advance AI Capabilities: Continue pushing boundaries of physics AI

Continue pushing boundaries of physics AI Customer Growth: Support hundreds of additional manufacturing facilities nationwide

Support hundreds of additional manufacturing facilities nationwide Workforce Training: Launch training and certification programs for next-generation manufacturing operators

The company also plans to use the facility as a venue for workforce development initiatives, hosting student tours, technical workshops, and industry conferences to advance physical AI and intelligent manufacturing.

"Five years ago, what we're doing was considered impossible," said Kabir. "Today, it's transforming manufacturing. Five years from now, physical AI will be as fundamental to production as digital automation is today. This facility is where we're building that future."

About GrayMatter Robotics

GrayMatter Robotics, headquartered in Carson, California, empowers high-mix manufacturers with advanced physics-informed AI-driven robotic cells designed to tackle complex, ergonomically challenging surface finishing tasks such as sanding, grinding, buffing, polishing, blasting, and spraying. Featuring proprietary technologies like GMR-AI™, GMR-Guardian™, GMR-Care™, GMR-Insights™, and GMR-ProcessPro™, GrayMatter Robotics enhances productivity, safety, and sustainability through streamlined, turnkey automation accessible to manufacturers of all sizes. Founded in 2020, the company serves diverse manufacturing sectors including aerospace & defense, marine & boat building, specialty vehicles, general manufacturing, and recreation & consumer products. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Robotics and Engineering for 2025, GrayMatter Robotics is accelerating the transformation of American manufacturing. For more information, visit www.graymatter-robotics.com.

