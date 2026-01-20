GrayMatter Robotics Named Finalist in DoD Challenge to Revolutionize Military Readiness With AI

Selected from a field of 59 elite innovators, GrayMatter's adaptive robotics are set to transform defense maintenance through high-speed, AI-driven automation

CARSON, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatter Robotics, a leader in AI-powered surface finishing automation, announced its selection as one of five finalists in the Department of Defense (DoD) Maintenance Innovation Challenge (MIC), chosen from 59 competitive submissions. The company will present its AI-driven robotic maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions to senior defense maintenance leaders at the 2025 DoD Maintenance Symposium, now scheduled for Jan. 20–23, 2026, at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Maintenance Innovation Challenge, facilitated by the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) and sponsored by the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Defense–Material Readiness, identifies transformative technologies with the potential to revolutionize DoD maintenance and sustainment operations. GrayMatter's selection underscores the strategic importance of autonomous surface finishing capabilities in maintaining military readiness across air, land, and sea domains.

"This recognition validates our mission to solve the most challenging problems in defense maintenance through Physical AI," said Ariyan Kabir, CEO and co-founder of GrayMatter Robotics. "Our technology directly addresses the DoD's critical maintenance workforce shortage while dramatically improving turnaround times for essential weapon systems. By automating the most ergonomically demanding and time-intensive surface preparation tasks, we're enabling maintainers to focus on higher-value work that keeps our warfighters mission-ready."

Revolutionary Approach to Defense Maintenance Automation

GrayMatter Robotics' finalist submission, "AI-Powered Robotic Maintenance Repair and Overhaul," demonstrates how the company's proprietary GMR-AI™ platform enables geometry-agnostic, adaptive automation without preprogramming. The technology addresses critical challenges in military depot maintenance, including:

Closed-Loop Workflow Integration : Combining surface preparation, coating, and inspection into a single adaptive process that reduces rework and scraps

: Combining surface preparation, coating, and inspection into a single adaptive process that reduces rework and scraps Dramatic Labor Reduction : Minimizing manpower requirements for labor-intensive sanding, blasting, and coating operations across aircraft, ships, vehicles, and submarines

: Minimizing manpower requirements for labor-intensive sanding, blasting, and coating operations across aircraft, ships, vehicles, and submarines Accelerated Maintenance Timelines : Reducing depot flow days and increasing fleet availability through autonomous operations

: Reducing depot flow days and increasing fleet availability through autonomous operations Enhanced Quality Consistency: Delivering repeatable, specification-compliant surface finishes critical for coating adhesion and corrosion prevention

The company's physics-informed AI approach uniquely handles high-variability defense assets, from canopies to submarine components, adapting in real time to part geometry without manual programming — a capability that traditionally requires weeks of skilled technician time.

Strategic Impact on Defense Readiness

The selection comes at a critical time as the DoD faces mounting maintenance backlogs and workforce challenges. With more than 1.5 million unfilled manufacturing jobs nationally and turnover rates exceeding 70% in surface finishing roles, autonomous solutions are essential for maintaining the organic industrial base's capacity to support global operations.

Competition Excellence Among Elite Field

Selected alongside innovations from the U.S. Marine Corps' Marine Depot Maintenance Command and other leading defense technology providers, GrayMatter Robotics distinguished itself through:

Technical Maturity : Production-ready systems currently deployed at major defense contractors

: Production-ready systems currently deployed at major defense contractors Cross-Service Applicability : Applicable capabilities across Air Force, Navy, and Army maintenance requirements

: Applicable capabilities across Air Force, Navy, and Army maintenance requirements Measurable Impact : Demonstrated 10x productivity improvements with 95% reduction in rework rates

: Demonstrated 10x productivity improvements with 95% reduction in rework rates Rapid Implementation: Turnkey deployment within two weeks versus months for traditional automation

The five finalists will present their solutions during a high-profile breakout session at the symposium, with winners of the Overall Award and People's Choice Award receiving $50,000 in in-kind support from NCMS for further DoD demonstrations.

Building on Defense Innovation Momentum

This MIC recognition adds to GrayMatter Robotics' growing portfolio of defense contracts and partnerships, including:

AFWERX SBIR Direct to Phase II contract for Smart Robotic Canopy Sanding Systems

Active engagements with multiple Air Logistics Complexes for depot modernization

Strategic partnerships with defense primes for submarine and aircraft maintenance

The company's dual-use technology, developed with commercial and defense applications in mind, has already processed millions of surface area across aerospace, defense, and specialty vehicle sectors.

About the DoD Maintenance Symposium

The 2025 DoD Maintenance Symposium, originally scheduled for December 2025 in Louisville, has been rescheduled to Jan. 20–23, 2026, at the Phoenix Convention Center due to government operational requirements. The symposium is the DoD's only official forum dedicated exclusively to weapon system maintenance and sustainment, attracting more than 3,000 military maintenance professionals, government officials, and industry partners.

The Maintenance Innovation Challenge presentations will feature prominently in the symposium agenda, providing finalists direct access to senior sustainment leaders, program managers, and acquisition officials who shape maintenance policy and investment priorities across the defense enterprise.

About GrayMatter Robotics

GrayMatter Robotics, headquartered in Carson, California, designs advanced, physics-informed, AI-driven robotic cells that empower high-mix manufacturers to tackle complex, ergonomically challenging surface finishing tasks, such as sanding, grinding, buffing, polishing, blasting, and spraying. Featuring proprietary technologies like GMR-AI™, GMR-Guardian™, GMR-Care™, GMR-Insights™, and GMR-ProcessPro™, GrayMatter Robotics enhances productivity, safety, and sustainability through streamlined, turnkey automation accessible to manufacturers of all sizes. Founded in 2020, the company serves diverse manufacturing sectors, including aerospace and defense, marine and boat building, specialty vehicles, general manufacturing, and recreation and consumer products. Named one of Fast Company's most innovative companies in robotics and engineering for 2025, GrayMatter Robotics is accelerating the transformation of American manufacturing.

For more information about GrayMatter Robotics' defense maintenance solutions, visit www.graymatter-robotics.com .

