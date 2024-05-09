GRAZA LAUNCHES FIRST-TO-MARKET "BEER CAN" REFILLS FOR OLIVE OIL BOTTLES IN WHOLE FOODS MARKET AND ON E-COMMERCE

Raise a Can and Toast Graza's Sustainably-Minded Nitrogen-Sealed Refill Cans

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved olive oil brand and pantry staple, Graza , today announced the on-shelf debut of its nitrogen-sealed "beer can" refills nationally in select Whole Foods Market stores, and online at www.graza.co . Graza's founders – Andrew Benin and Allen Dushi – knew that large-bulk containers were not ideal for maintaining olive oil quality as they invite rapid oxidation, but a quality refill option was necessary. Together, they set out to create a refillable option that maintained maximum integrity of the EVOO and is perfectly portioned for Graza's first-to-market squeeze bottles. From there, the idea for "beer can" refills was born.

"We've been dreaming up our second innovation in the olive oil category since we launched in January of 2022," said Graza CEO and Co-Founder, Andrew Benin. "Having the support of a world-class retail supplier in Whole Foods Market is a superpower. We are excited to bring our perfectly-portioned beer can refills to Whole Foods Market shelves, empowering customers to procure Graza EVOO that has been nitrogen-sealed for maximum freshness in a lightweight and fully recyclable can."

With the addition of Graza's Sizzle "Refill" Cooking EVOO and Drizzle "Refill" Finishing EVOO, current Graza customers can refill their Graza Squeeze Bottles, and customers who have their own olive oil carafes can buy 100% recyclable Graza refills to use at home.

"We have been champions of the Graza brand since they came to market two years ago, so when Andrew and Allen told us they wanted to create an EVOO refill solution, we were immediately onboard," said Brooke Gil, Principal Category Merchant of Olive Oil at Whole Foods Market. "The beer cans are such a creative way to execute something that almost every kitchen has, and as their leading retailer we're excited to bring this innovation to our customers."

You might be wondering: why the beer can format? Apart from being made from 100% recyclable aluminum, the beer can is a culturally celebrated and familiar vessel, providing Americans with joyous beverage experiences from seltzer, soda, and beer, to non-alcoholic beverages. "Emotional resonance is high," explained Benin. "Plus, EVOO beer cans are lightweight, providing optimal shipping conditions that keep costs as low as possible for our customers. Beer cans are also 100% opaque, protecting our oil from the oxidative force of light."

To learn more about Graza, please visit graza.co or follow their journey on Instagram @getgraza .

About Graza: Graza makes top-notch, super-fresh, extra virgin olive oil more accessible, affordable, and easy to use. Founded in 2021 by Andrew Benin and Allen Dushi, whose personal mission is to enable all home cooks to have a blast in the kitchen using amazing olive oil for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Graza was born with Drizzle and Sizzle. The EVOO was launched in fun, first-to-market chef-inspired squeeze bottles. In May 2024, Graza launched its second innovation –– Graza's Sizzle "Refill" Cooking EVOO and Drizzle "Refill" Finishing EVOO, available nationally at select Whole Foods Market stores, and online at graza.co. Using Picual olives from Spain, Graza is able to make the freshest, most desirable olive oil in the world. To learn more about Graza, please visit graza.co or follow on Instagram ( @getgraza ).

