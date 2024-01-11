Graze, Inc. Relocates U.S. Headquarters and R&D Center to Plano

News provided by

Graze, Inc.

11 Jan, 2024, 17:31 ET

California-based startup expanding its presence in the Lone Star State

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graze, Inc., a trailblazing leader in the field of robotics and automation, is thrilled to announce the relocation of its U.S. Headquarters and R&D Center to Plano, Texas. This strategic move positions Graze at the epicenter of technological innovation, fostering collaboration and growth within the vibrant North Texas business ecosystem.

Continue Reading
Graze CEO Logan Fahey and team.
Graze Units

"Plano's robust infrastructure, thriving tech community, and strategic location provides Graze with an ideal environment to accelerate its vision of creating smarter, more efficient outdoor maintenance solutions," said Mayor of Plano, John B. Muns. "The city's commitment to innovation and accessibility makes it a fitting choice for a company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of robotics and automation. We are thrilled to welcome Graze, Inc. to Plano and look forward to celebrating many successes together."

Graze is the latest California-based tech firm to make its move to Plano. This past October, financial technology firm, QuickFee, relocated its North American headquarters from Santa Monica, California, to Plano, Texas. Graze's decision to move its headquarters to Plano is not only a testament to the city's appeal but also a strategic move to enhance collaboration with other industry leaders, research institutions, and tech enthusiasts in the region. This relocation positions Graze at the forefront of the growing ecosystem of cutting-edge technology companies contributing to the region's economic and technological growth.

"The City of Plano and its surrounding area will provide the perfect base for Graze to develop additional innovative solutions for the landscaping industry and grow our position in the marketplace," said Logan Fahey, Chief Executive Officer of Graze. "Since July 2023, Graze's autonomous electric mowers have been used in a pilot landscaping maintenance program at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and we look forward to expanding our business as we provide eco-friendly landscaping solutions for customers throughout Texas and beyond."

The move comes at an exciting time for Graze, as the company gears up to launch its much-anticipated commercial-grade robotic lawn mower. This innovative product, poised to revolutionize landscaping practices, further solidifies Graze's position as an industry pioneer. Graze is partnering with the City of Plano to host a demonstration of its robotic lawn mower on January 17 at 1:00 p.m. at Plano's High Point Park.

As Graze embraces its new home in Plano, the company looks forward to building lasting partnerships, fostering innovation, and contributing to the vibrant business landscape of North Texas. The relocation signifies Graze's dedication to advancing the field of robotics and underscores its commitment to creating a greener, more sustainable future.

The Company plans to open its new facility in April of 2024 in Plano's Legacy business park.

Editor's Note: Go to Plano.gov for comprehensive information about the City of Plano.

Media Contacts
Steve Stoler
Director
Media Relations
Ph. (972) 941-7321
Mo. (972) 345-1393
[email protected]

Graze, Inc.
Ellen Bruno
Chief of Staff
Ph. (945) 283-6047
[email protected]

About Plano
Plano, Texas, is the largest city in Collin County with a population of 292,066 as of January 2023. Incorporated in 1873, the city is located 20 miles north of Dallas. Niche and AreaVibes recently named Plano as one of the Best Cities to Live in America. Forbes designated Plano one of America's safest cities. The City offers a high quality of life that includes nationally recognized schools, award-winning parks, and sustainability initiatives and a wide variety of multi-cultural neighborhoods appealing to families, young singles and retirees. Plano is home to the headquarters or regional operations of major corporations such as Toyota, Liberty Mutual, JPMorgan Chase, Boeing Global Services, Fannie Mae, FedEx Office, JC Penney, PepsiCo Foods North America, Rent-A-Center, Yum! Brands, Cinemark Holdings, Denbury Resources and Alliance Data Systems. Our dynamic community features excellent restaurants, vibrant shopping and entertainment venues, a lively historic downtown district and active local arts scene. Easy access to DART light rail and major highways makes Plano a convenient place to live, work and visit. To learn more about Plano, go to our website at plano.gov.

About Graze, Inc.:
Graze, Inc. is a leading innovator in the robotics and automation industry, specializing in commercial-grade robotic lawn mowers. With a mission to transform outdoor maintenance practices, Graze combines cutting-edge technology with a commitment to sustainability. The company's upcoming launch of its commercial-grade robotic lawn mower marks a significant milestone in the evolution of landscaping solutions. To learn more about Graze, Inc., visit https://www.grazemowing.com/

SOURCE Graze, Inc.

