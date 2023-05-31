Grazzy's Digital Tipping and Instant Earnings Disbursement Solution Now Integrates with Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud

Available through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, new integration enhances digital tipping enablement with charge to room functionality, automated employee tip distribution, and robust reporting

AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grazzy, a leading payments and rewards platform for hospitality and a member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN), today announced its digital tipping enablement and instant tip disbursement solution is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be integrated with Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud . Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

The Grazzy platform helps hotels, operators, and owners who leverage OPERA Cloud to improve their employee and guest experience with a powerful, streamlined integration leveraging Oracle Hospitality Integrations Platform that includes:

10 Seconds to Tip : Branded QR-code-based tipping experience for guests with no application download required.

: Branded QR-code-based tipping experience for guests with no application download required. Charge-to-Room : In addition to credit card and digital wallet, through the OPERA Cloud integration, guests can select "Charge to Room" which consolidates all charges for their stay onto a single bill – a benefit 20% of guests opted in for in beta testing

: In addition to credit card and digital wallet, through the OPERA Cloud integration, guests can select "Charge to Room" which consolidates all charges for their stay onto a single bill – a benefit 20% of guests opted in for in beta testing Automated Allocations: Ability to automate allocations based on in-house tipping rules and PMS room cleaning assignments

Ability to automate allocations based on in-house tipping rules and PMS room cleaning assignments Flexible Tip Disbursement: Tips can be disbursed to staff directly or via payroll. Grazzy Direct unlocks instant tip disbursement – a benefit over 70% of staff members prefer.

Tips can be disbursed to staff directly or via payroll. Grazzy Direct unlocks instant tip disbursement – a benefit over 70% of staff members prefer. Robust Reporting including:

Automated tax reporting and compliance



Tips per occupied room



Top performing teams, team members



Positive Guest Feedback



Performance reporting by team, property, brand, and group

By removing cash constraints, Grazzy increases earnings for hourly staff – leading to more engaged employees and higher guest satisfaction scores. Grazzy is built for the enterprise, focusing on driving down cost and complexity for the operator through powerful integrations and a fully dedicated customer success team. With 0% customer churn and a 100 Net Promoter Score, Grazzy is a leader in customer experience.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next-generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

"At our core, we are committed to providing our customers with seamless and innovative solutions that cater to their unique needs. This latest integration unlocks new levels of automation, guest choice, and powerful reporting – all areas that are most valued by our customers," said Russell Lemmer, CEO of Grazzy. "As we continue to deliver a best-in-class platform for employee rewards and recognition, we look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud for continued growth and success."

"Hoteliers rely on Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud to orchestrate hotel operations, manage guest preferences, and deliver innovative new solutions for their business," said Luis Weir, Senior Director of Product Management and Platform, Integration & APIs of Oracle Hospitality. "Grazzy's integration into the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud via Oracle Hospitality Integrations Platform provides incredibly exciting new capabilities in modernizing the experience across employees, guests, and operators."

About Grazzy

Grazzy helps hourly employees make more money, access it the same day, and save and spend in better ways. By improving financial wellness for front-line workers, Grazzy reduces retention and recruiting costs for hotels, bars, restaurants, and salons. Our extensible payments platform enables digital tipping, instant tip-outs, and inclusive banking solutions that are built to scale with hospitality and services businesses of any size.To learn more visit https://www.grazzy.com/ .

About Oracle Partner Network

Oracle Partner Network (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork.

