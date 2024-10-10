Grease Monkey and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 List

Annual Franchise Times Top 400 Ranks Country's Biggest Brands, Shows Major Sales Gains Across Leading Franchise Segments

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grease Monkey® and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®, flagship brands of FullSpeed Automotive®, were recently recognized on the Franchise Times Top 400 list. Grease Monkey ranked 188 with SpeeDee following at 294.

The Franchise Times Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.

Through dedicated efforts and strategic initiatives, the brands have made significant strides throughout the last year with Grease Monkey climbing 54 spots and SpeeDee rising 40 spots. In addition to highlighting individual growth for Grease Monkey and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service, the rankings outlined the top five fastest-growing sectors, with the automotive industry at fourth.

Franchise Times Fastest-Growing Industry Sectors:

Cleaning Services +15.8% Personal Services +11.9% Health & Medical +11% Automotive +10.2% Restaurants +8.3%

"We're thrilled to see the strong growth of our brands and the industry as a whole, and we're excited to build on this momentum as we continue driving success," said Ron Stilwell, President of FullSpeed Automotive. "Recognition on the Franchise Times Top 400 list underscores the dedication and hard work of our franchisees and their teams at Grease Monkey and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service. We are committed to raising the bar in automotive care, ensuring our customers always receive the highest level of service."

Now boasting more than 931 company, franchised, and licensed units, FullSpeed aims to achieve its growth goal of 1000 units by 2025. FullSpeed Automotive is looking to bring on qualified and engaged individuals seeking single, multi-unit, and conversion opportunities.

For more information, visit greasemonkeyfranchise.com, speedeeoilfranchise.com, fullspeedautomotive.com, or call 800-364-0352.

About FullSpeed Automotive®

FullSpeed Automotive is among the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities and home to flagship brands Grease Monkey, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service, and Kwik Kar. FullSpeed brands offer oil changes, tire sales and rotations, brake services, car washes, and other ancillary services through multiple brand formats that target several desirable segments of the service market. The company's strategic geographic footprint of 900-plus franchised and company-owned locations provides density in high growth markets. In 2024, Grease Monkey was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking; SpeeDee was Entrepreneur Verified. FullSpeed is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. For more information, go to www.fullspeedautomotive.com .

About Grease Monkey®

Founded in 1978 and part of the FullSpeed Automotive family of brands, Grease Monkey has more than 45 years of expertise in oil changes and automotive maintenance. There are more than 500 Grease Monkey auto centers in the United States, China, Colombia, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. In 2024, Grease Monkey was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking for the eighth consecutive year, and ranked #69 on Entrepreneur's First-Ever List of Top Franchise Brands for Multi-Unit. Grease Monkey is also proud to have received the VetFran 5‐Star rating demonstrating its extraordinary commitment to "provide access and opportunities in franchising to our Nation's Veterans and their Spouses." For more information, go to www.greasemonkeyfranchise.com .

About SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®

Founded in 1980, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service is a franchise-based full-service automotive care company headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. SpeeDee is a subsidiary of FullSpeed Automotive. There are more than 170 SpeeDee auto centers located throughout the United States and Mexico. In 2023, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking for the fifth consecutive year. Alongside franchise accolades, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top Franchise for Veterans for the sixth year in a row, ranking #12. SpeeDee is also proud to have received the VetFran 5‐Star rating, demonstrating its extraordinary commitment to "provide access and opportunities in franchising to our Nation's Veterans and their Spouses." For more information, visit www.speedeeoilfranchise.com .

About the Franchise Times Top 400

The Franchise Times Top 400 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 400 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available at www.franchisetimes.com/top-400-2024.

SOURCE FullSpeed Automotive