Great American Holdings, LLC Launches Healthcare Valuation Practice

Appoints Jason Ruchaber as Managing Director and Healthcare Practice Leader

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Holdings, LLC ("GA Group"), an industry-leading provider of advisory, valuation, field exam, liquidation, lending, risk management, and real estate services, and majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), announces the appointment of Jason Ruchaber as Managing Director and Healthcare Practice Leader. Jason Ruchaber, founder of Root Partners/Root Valuation, a leading healthcare valuation and advisory firm, will lead the launch of GA Group's new Healthcare Advisory & Valuation practice, joined by the Root team.

The healthcare sector involves a complex intersection of regulatory, technological, and competitive pressures. To address these challenges, GA Group is formalizing a dedicated practice to provide valuation and advisory services to health systems, physicians, and legal counsel.

"We are pleased to welcome Jason Ruchaber and the Root team to GA Group," said Dan Shribman, CEO of GA Group. "With over two decades of experience in healthcare valuation and M&A, Jason Ruchaber brings significant technical rigor to our firm. His background in litigation support and industry advisory work aligns with our focus on providing expert, objective, defensible analysis. We look forward to his leadership as we continue to support our clients with their complex needs."

The new practice integrates operational experience with transaction support proficiency, offering a range of services that includes valuation for healthcare business transactions, fair market value (FMV) opinions for physician and administrative compensation, and management services agreements. Additionally, the team provides assessment of economic damages in legal disputes and strategic value consulting.

"This transition marks a new chapter for the Root Partners team," said Jason Ruchaber. "By joining GA Group, we can offer our clients access to broader resources and a larger national platform. Our focus remains on providing precise, objective valuation and transaction support services to the healthcare industry, and we believe this combination will provide our clients with expanded capabilities."

For further information regarding the firm's healthcare services, please visit: LINK

About GA Group

GA Group is a privately held global firm offering a comprehensive set of tailored solutions to meet our clients' diverse needs. Our experts provide advisory and valuation services, as well as monetize, lend against, and acquire assets across a broad range of sectors from both healthy and distressed companies. GA Group and its predecessors are celebrating 50 years of customer service, and the company's leadership has over 100 years of collective experience in the industry. GA Group is majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For more information, please visit www.gagroup.com.

SOURCE Great American Holdings, LLC