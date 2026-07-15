Great American Media Announces Start of Production on New Original Film, The Christmas Yes List, Starring Danica McKellar and Sam Page, World Premiere Slated for Great American Christmas 2026

Heartwarming Holiday Romance Adapted from Novel by Melissa Ferguson

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media today announced the start of production on The Christmas Yes List, a new Original holiday movie, starring fan-favorites Danica McKellar and Sam Page. The heartwarming film is adapted from the novel by New York Times bestselling author, Melissa Ferguson, and is slated to premiere on Great American Pure Flix, Great American Family, and GFAM+ as part of Great American Christmas 2026.

Danica McKellar and Sam Page set to star in Great American Media's The Christmas Yes List this holiday season. Post this Danica McKellar and Sam Page are set to star in The Christmas Yes List, a film that's adapted from author Melissa Ferguson's New York Times bestselling novel. Photo courtesy of Great American Media 2026 / Ashley Lamon.

In The Christmas Yes List, Chloe Hollis (McKellar), an ambitious New York professional whose habit of putting everyone else first has left her overlooked for the promotion she desperately wants, returns home to Maple Hills, West Virginia, for Christmas. Determined to change her people-pleasing ways, Chloe embarks on an unconventional holiday challenge to overcome her fear of rejection. But when she meets James Stone (Page), a successful executive spending Christmas with family in town, Chloe discovers some of life's greatest gifts arrive when we stop fearing the answer and start embracing the journey.

"The Christmas Yes List beautifully captures what makes Christmas so special," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "This is a story about faith, family, and the unexpected blessings that come when we allow ourselves to be vulnerable, trust in something greater than ourselves, and say 'yes' to the opportunities we are given. Danica McKellar has a remarkable ability to bring intelligence, heart, and authenticity to every character she portrays, making audiences instantly connect with her journey. Opposite her, Sam Page brings warmth and quiet strength that perfectly embody a man who understands the importance of family, faith, and showing up for the people he loves. Together, Danica and Sam create chemistry that feels deeply relatable, while elevating a story that celebrates the meaningful connections of the Christmas season," Abbott concluded.

Set amid cherished Christmas traditions, family gatherings, community celebrations, and the warmth of small-town life, The Christmas Yes List is a heartwarming story about opening your heart to faith, trusting God's timing, and discovering that the most meaningful Christmas wishes as the one's we never expected.

The Christmas Yes List is currently in production for Great American Christmas 2026.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Pam Slay

Head of Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

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818.415.3784

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SOURCE Great American Media