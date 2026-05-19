Great Bay Insurance Group announce strategic hire

WEST ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Bay Insurance Group (the "Group"), the leading provider of coastal homeowners' insurance in New Jersey, today announced the hiring of Anthony Famiglietti as Vice President – Commercial Lines. Mr. Famiglietti most recently served as an Executive Underwriting Officer at Travelers. His background includes significant leadership positions such as Director of Underwriting and a role focused on Geographic expansion. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Marketing from Temple University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing from Strayer University.

Mr. Timothy Byrne, CEO of the Group added, "We're delighted Anthony has joined the Great Bay team. We look forward to utilizing his many years of experience in underwriting and production to profitably grow our Commercial Lines initiative."

Contact:

Investor Relations

Brian Schleider, CPA

609-434-2000, x102

[email protected]

SOURCE Great Bay Insurance Group