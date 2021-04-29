Great Falls, MT expands parking management with Passport

GREAT FALLS, Mont., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with transportation software and payments company, Passport, the City of Great Falls has expanded its parking and mobility operations to include digital permits. The City has also updated many of its mobile payment parking environments, making parking throughout the City easier than ever before.

Passport Parking, the City's cashless payment application for parking since 2014, enables drivers to safely pay for parking sessions through their smartphones. With Passport's digital permitting solution, parkers can manage their long term parking sessions from a user-friendly portal, eliminating the need for physical hang tags. With more convenient options available to pay for and manage long and short term parking sessions, Great Falls' visitors and locals can enjoy a hassle-free parking experience and the City can more effectively manage its streets and sidewalks.

"Passport's technology and attention to customer service has impressed us over the years and we realized that we needed to translate that same level of innovation to the other areas of our operation," said Craig Raymond, City of Great Falls planning and community development director. "Operating everything under one system with Passport enables us to streamline our operations and enrich the parking experience for our drivers."

Passport partners with over 1,000 cities, including Bozeman and Helena, MT, to simplify parking and mobility management. Leveraging Passport's technology to manage multiple aspects of its parking, including digital enforcement, allows the City of Great Falls to house rules, rates and restrictions for the curb in one central system which can be communicated to enforcement officers on the streets.

"The addition of Passport's digital permitting and enforcement solutions is an exciting advancement for the City of Great Falls," said Sam Warnecke, Passport sales executive. "The City now has access to real-time data that will enable them to more efficiently manage their curb while streamlining backend operations."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

