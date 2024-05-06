Great Gig Alert: Make Waves as Sandals Resorts' Caribbean Cocktail Critic

Sandals opens search for a cocktail connoisseur to critique new poolside beverages - trading office views for poolside hues

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaking up an exclusive opportunity to sip, savor, and certify cocktails for its new Poolside Sippers menu, Sandals® Resorts is now accepting entries for the exclusive role of Caribbean Cocktail Critic.

As part of an exciting pilot program, a discerning cocktail connoisseur , and their plus one, will travel to Sandals' newest Jamaican resort, Sandals Dunn's River , to closely collaborate with a team of expert mixologists to test and refine a selection of libations – from Island Punches to Skinny Cocktails and beyond.

Aerial view of Sandals Dunn’s River, where Sandals’ Caribbean Cocktail Critic will immerse in Jamaica’s quintessentially Caribbean culture while collaborating closely with Sandals’ expert mixologists. The Caribbean Cocktail Critic will influence the flavor profile, looks, and taste of Sandals Resorts’ new poolside cocktails, including a classic Piña Colada elevated with a house-made Blue Mountain coffee liquor floater.

Experimenting with natural and local ingredients such as sorrel, soursop and coco water - and even a scotch bonnet or two! - Sandals' Caribbean Cocktail Critic will flame, flare and frost Sandals' cocktail creations. The successful applicant will participate in a bespoke and interactive cocktail tasting experience, covering classic and innovative sips alike, ultimately shaping the final menu prior to its rollout across the brand's portfolio of adults-only, all-inclusive Caribbean resorts.

The Caribbean Cocktail Critic will report to Sandals Dunn's River with accommodations in a Tufa Terrace Skypool Suite – complete with 24-hour butler service and an infinity edge pool spanning the length of the suite's balcony for unobstructed workplace views. A brisk, sunshine-filled stroll from the pool bar, the Caribbean Cocktail Critic can look forward to a minute commute lasting a mere five minutes - and yes, it can be done in sandals!

"Punch is a quintessentially Caribbean tradition enjoyed under the sun since as far back as the 1600s, beloved for its refreshing island flavors like coconut, pineapple and even nutmeg for a hint of spice," said Ricky DuQuesnay, Corporate Director, Food & Beverage, at Sandals Resorts.

"Sandals' new Poolside Sippers offer an elevated interpretation of these coveted classics – from the Jamaican Planter's Punch to the Bahamian Goombay Smash – complemented by a selection of Skinny and Zero Proof cocktails and even spirits in their simplest form, mixed with coco water. The final garnish is simply asking the guest – inspiring our search for a Caribbean Cocktail Critic."

Requirements & Desired Skills Include:

A willingness to fully immerse in Jamaica's quintessentially Caribbean culture, Sandals style, in Ocho Rios

quintessentially culture, Sandals style, in An eager teamplayer who can collaborate closely with Sandals' expert mixologists

A fondness of Jamaican Rum, but willing to try new spirits and flavor profiles

Ability to think 'outside the box' to bring about tantalizing cocktail creations

Thrives when working in a tropical setting

Owns a pair of swim shorts or swimsuit and, of course, sandals (NB: Recommended uniform for optimum comfort)

The Package:

A 5-night all-inclusive stay for two at Sandals Dunn's River, Jamaica , including: Luxurious, beachfront accommodations in a Tufa Terrace One Bedroom Skypool Butler Suite – complete with your own dedicated butler, an in-room bar stocked with unlimited premium liquors; cocktail-making kit Roundtrip airport transfers Meals at fine restaurants Entertainment day & night Land & water sports State-of-the-art fitness center Exclusive 'Cocktail Flight' tasting experience

, including: Roundtrip tickets to paradise with airfare for two persons

Serious Candidates Are Encouraged to Apply:



Applications are open through 11:59pm EST on June 5, 2024; https://www.sandals.com/jamaica/ocho-rios/caribbean-cocktail-critic/

A Call for All

In celebration of all things summer under the Jamaican Sun, Sandals' "Jamaica Calling" offer invites everyone to experience the Caribbean with rates from $199USD per person per night with added perks like a complimentary catamaran cruise on stays of five nights or longer and a $250USD resort credit on stays of seven nights or longer. Visit: https://www.sandals.com/jamaica-calling/ .

For more information, please contact:

Unique Vacations, Inc. Public Relations Team - [email protected]

About Sandals Resorts:

Sandals® Resorts offers the ease and refinement of the most-awarded luxury all-inclusive vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 18 beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each resort reflects the design, cuisine, and unique essence of its island home.

From butler service and gourmet dining to top-shelf spirits and unique suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, Sandals Resorts creates the time and moments necessary for guests to reconnect and focus on what matters most.

Celebrated for pioneering innovations that constantly evolve and elevate the all-inclusive vacation experience, Sandals Resorts has recently piloted fresh concepts such as an off-site Island Inclusive dining program that takes the all-inclusive experience beyond the resort gates – all while staying true to its Caribbean roots and showcasing the transformative link between tourism and its power to transform lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation.

Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI) which includes family-friendly Beaches Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information, visit www.sandals.com .

SOURCE Sandals Resorts International