AN EASTERN CARIBBEAN GEM IS UNEARTHED AS SANDALS® RESORTS ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING IN SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

BUCCAMENT, St. Vincent & Grenadines, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines opened its doors today with a view straight to the cobalt blue Caribbean sea, welcoming its first guests to a nature-forward experience brimming with island inspiration and stirring 'Sandals Firsts'. The opening marks Sandals Resorts' eagerly anticipated introduction to the largely undiscovered Eastern Caribbean destination of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, where – enveloped by a mountain backdrop – the brand's 18th all-inclusive resort offers an unrivaled sanctuary where guests can commune with nature, foster wellness, and cultivate lasting connections.

Enfolded within a magical, mountainous setting right on the water’s edge, the new Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines reveals a uniquely Caribbean vacation experience, where thoughtful accommodations meet nature-forward programming and local culinary traditions – all under the Vincentian sun. The centerpiece of the new Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, a 300-foot linear pool is dotted by cabanas and flanked by the calm, cobalt blue Caribbean beach – a sunny spot for pampered relaxation and a launching pad for island exploration.

Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines offers 301 rooms and suites across 50 lush-laden acres, authentically embracing its Saint Vincent location with an experience that is as thoughtful as it is meticulously local – from built-in programming celebrating the island's illustrious botanical gardens to the introduction of new dining concepts like Buccan, a large-format style dining experience that creates conversation and connection over locally harvested food roasted in an open hearth.

"With its dramatic blues and incredible beauty, the Caribbean sea was meant to be explored. But at more than a million square miles, it was also meant to be discovered," said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. "Sandals Saint Vincent unveils a little-known wonder we are proud to bring forward, not only for its show-stopping beauty but for the warmth and grace of its people. There is a joy here that pulses throughout and beyond 32 incredible islands. Sandals Saint Vincent was designed to honor that spirit, encouraging carefree exploration, pampered relaxation, and deep connection."

Inspired Sleeps and a Side of Awe

Basking under the Vincy sun has never been more delightful with access to a 300-foot linear pool that connects the flora-framed lobby terrace to the horizon. Along the way, cabanas and cocktails invite guests to loll the day away, with three other pools among lush vegetation.

Innovative and thoughtful touches extend across each of the resort's exquisitely appointed rooms and suites, where guests are welcomed with a refreshing, in-room signature cocktail of rum and coconut water. A pioneering concept for the brand, the Vincy Overwater Two-Story Villas will feature expansive spaces spanning two stories above the sea, as well as dedicated villa perks including an exclusive table at Buccan. Beachfront Villas offer a tranquil retreat just steps from the sand; inside, guests are met with warm neutrals, organic textures, locally-sourced volcanic materials and pops of cool blue to create a harmonious connection with the island's natural surroundings. Many of the resort's suites also feature elevated amenities – from a dedicated media room and private pool to a personal fitness room with exercise bikes, yoga mats and a library of fitness classes. The brand's signature butler service adds an additional level of luxury, with butler-level room guests treated to memorable moments.

A Destination Ripe for Discovery

At the heart of Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is the destination itself – bold, bountiful and richly colorful – with opportunities for exploration infused into nearly every touchpoint. On site, guests will bask in guided kayak experiences to Buccament Bat Caves and bikes for winding throughout the resort's gardens and trails surrounded by the destination's natural flora. Interactive classes and tastings highlight the region's rich agricultural heritage, from aloe vera to local fruit like mango and breadfruit. Along the water's edge, artisans bring forward soap making and handmade jewelry, among other crafts. As night falls, the essence of the island comes alive with vibrant festivities, from sunset parties on the beach to rum sensory experiences and movies under the stars.

Off site, a kaleidoscopic selection of adventure – from marveling at the foot of a towering waterfall to frolicking on volcanic black sand beaches, sailing the clear blue seas and waving hello to abundant marine life below the surface via Sandals' award-winning, unlimited scuba diving program. With adventure available at every turn, guests will find balance and serenity at Red Lane® Spa, offering the soothing ambiance of flowing water and lush greenery, and treatments that harness the natural minerals found in volcanic sand to exfoliate and detoxify.

From Harvest to Hearth and Beyond

Eleven culinary concepts – five novel to the brand – showcase the island's bounties from bite to imbibe. Guided by a lush jungle pathway and the spark of glowing embers, guests will find Buccan, an immersive family-style, open-air culinary journey and the region's first-ever solid fuel restaurant. The cooking style, done in local clay yabba pots, becomes a centerpiece of the experience, turning local cedar and sustainable sources like coconut husks into coal as chefs rely on ancient culinary techniques to create a menu highlighting local 'Vincy' ingredients with seasonal platters designed for sharing.

Scrimshaw taps into the island's abundant access to fresh seafood from its coveted location on the coastal shelf, starring curry conch fritters with a liquid center; scallops with pickled, locally grown peanuts; and a vegan roasted pumpkin with lemongrass-tofu puree, spiced pumpkin seeds and red onion relish. A sophisticated cocktail menu carries the narrative with the Scrimshaw Martini, finished with a dash of MSG for a unique umami experience to accompany fresh seafood dishes; and the Gin Tonica, a botanical excursion in a glass adorned with citrus wheels, rosemary pimento vermouth, and lime.

Parisol, an open-air beach club and kitchen, invites guests to salute the morning sun with smoothies that incorporate the viral superfood, sea moss; naturally gluten-free cassava flour pancakes; and locally loved 'Bakes' with salted fish and guava jam. Day time bites are to be savored by the sea: from the tuna & charred cucumber aguachile to the snapper, skipjack, conch or lobster – served grilled, steamed or fried – accompanied by lemongrass rice and ginger cabbage slaw. Imoro, a Sandals First 'grab-and-go' concept, is named after the Arawak term for 'green,' serving up healthy, veggie-focused bowls.

Vincy evenings come alive after the stunning sunset. Vibing to the beat of a curated selection of hand-picked vinyls, Three Jewels rum bar celebrates a quintessentially local Caribbean spirit, with a selection of 32 rums inspired by the destination's 32 islands within 32 miles; more than two-thirds of the menu hones in on Eastern Caribbean distilled rums – one of five jovial bars around the resort.

Leave Your World Behind with Up To $1,500 USD in Air Credit

In celebration of the opening, guests who book a stay by April 17, 2024 for travel through January 31, 2025 will receive an air credit of up to $1,500 USD to Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines. For more information and to make a reservation, visit https://www.sandals.com/sandals-saint-vincent/ .

