Great Hearts Names Founding Headmaster at New Blossom Rock School

Veteran Educator Conal Tanner Brings Decade of Leadership to Launch Apache Junction K–5 Charter School Opening Fall 2027

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Hearts Academies has named Conal Tanner as the founding headmaster of Great Hearts Blossom Rock, a new tuition‑free K–5 classical academy opening in Fall 2027 in the Blossom Rock master‑planned community of Apache Junction. The campus will become Great Hearts' 25th academy in Arizona, expanding access to the network's nationally recognized classical education model for families in Apache Junction and the East Valley.

Conal Tanner is the founding headmaster of Great Hearts Blossom Rock, a new tuition-free K-5 classical academy opening in Fall 2027 in the Blossom Rock master-planned community of Apache Junction.

Tanner joins the new academy with more than a decade of teaching and leadership experience across three countries, along with a deep commitment to classical education and the Great Hearts mission. He most recently served as assistant headmaster at Great Hearts Glendale Preparatory Academy.

"Conal Tanner is exactly the kind of leader we want shaping a new Great Hearts campus," said Brandon Crowe, superintendent of Great Hearts Arizona. "His variety of classroom experience, perspective from serving in and leading several different schools, and unwavering commitment to classical education make him uniquely prepared to build a joyful, orderly, mission‑driven school community from day one."

Born and raised in Ottawa, Canada, Tanner was homeschooled until age 16 before attending a classical boarding school in Pennsylvania, an early educational experience that closely mirrored the Great Hearts model. After graduating from Thomas Aquinas College in 2007, he served in the Canadian Army, earned a degree in education, and later taught in Colombia, where he met his wife, Pilar. They now have three children, two of whom attend Great Hearts Archway Glendale.

Tanner began his Great Hearts career as a fifth‑grade teacher at Archway Veritas before moving to Chandler Prep, where he taught literature, composition, and humane letters. Though trained as a primary teacher, he discovered a passion for upper‑school instruction, and a brief return to Canada only strengthened his appreciation for Great Hearts' culture and mission.

"What keeps drawing me back to Great Hearts is the mission, the commitment to forming students through Truth, Goodness, and Beauty," Tanner said. "I've taught in several countries and many types of schools, and nothing compares to the culture, alignment, and joy you find here. Leading Great Hearts Blossom Rock is an incredible opportunity to build that kind of community from the ground up, where students and teachers can thrive together."

Community Event: Meet the Headmaster

Prospective families are invited to "Cheers to Blossom Rock: Meet the Headmaster" from 6–8 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, at the Blossom Rock Community Clubhouse (The Dutch), 10075 S. Dutchman Drive, Apache Junction. Parents can enjoy wine, light hors d'oeuvres, and conversation while meeting Tanner and connecting with other families interested in Great Hearts Blossom Rock.

To RSVP and receive updates, visit: enrollaz.greatheartsamerica.org/meet-the-headmaster

About Great Hearts

Great Hearts is a nonprofit and the nation's largest provider of classical PK–12 education, serving more than 30,000 students across 50 brick‑and‑mortar academies in Arizona, Texas, and Louisiana, along with a national online academy. Great Hearts' classical curriculum emphasizes advanced academics, languages, arts, and character formation rooted in Truth, Goodness, and Beauty. Learn more at greatheartsamerica.org.

Contact: Hayley Ringle

Phone: 602-499-0352

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Great Hearts Arizona