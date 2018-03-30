Great International Minds Gathering in Guangzhou, Global Conversations Become New Driver of the City's Development

There was a general consensus among the Chinese and international experts at the Round Table that Guangzhou is not only a magnet for high-end resources and value innovation but is also vigorously making its voice heard across the world, pushing forward continuous innovation and transformation, thus bringing new growth drivers and new opportunities for the city.

Clay Chandler, Executive Editor International of Time Inc. and co-chair of Fortune Brainstorm TECH International, said that after 40 years of reform and opening-up, China has become a world's greatest center for innovation and technology development. As the oldest trading port, said he, Guangzhou is now standing poised at the forefront of this unprecedented transformation.

"Win-win is truly integrated into the DNA of Guangzhou," said Harvey Dzodin, former Vice President of ABC Television and now research fellow at the Center for China and Globalization, a think-tank. Having been to Guangzhou five times in the past six months, he has witnessed the solid progress Guangzhou has made in promoting its global image through international conversations.

Wang Yu, a principal of A.T. Kearney, a management consultancy which publishes "Global Cities Index and Outlook", emphasized that the capacity of global communication is indeed a major dimension for assessing if the city's development has a global impact. Guangzhou is making conscious efforts to enhance its global conversations and is expected to have a good performance this year. He suggested that Guangzhou should further hone its skills to communicate with the world to be an "enabler" and act as a hub and an output player, which is most critical to Guangzhou's outreach capacity.

Jin Jun, PwC China Strategy Consulting Partner, pointed out that external communication of Guangzhou can be more diversified by showcasing its rich cultural heritage and ecological environment so that people acquire a multidimensional knowledge of Guangzhou.

During the Round Table, the Information Office of Guangzhou Municipal People's Government and News & Information Center of Xinhua News Agency signed an agreement on working together to promote the 2018 Conversations between Guangzhou and the World. According to Zhu Xiaoyi, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Guangzhou Committee, Guangzhou will roll out a series of major events on its global image this year, including a round table to be held in Bo'ao, Hainan for Global Conversations between Guangzhou and the World, and the Fortune Global Tech Forum in this November.

Attendees at the Round Table agreed that the innovative ways of external communication by Guangzhou in recent years to tell the stories of the city in an audience-friendly language demonstrate both its high visibility on the world stage and its global impact in economic, social and cultural exchanges. As Guangzhou goes increasingly global with Guangzhou stories in this new era, its innovation development will attract more high-end resources, leading to a more developed and advantageous Guangzhou.

SOURCE The Publicity Department of the CPC Guangzhou Committee