Great Lakes Economic Development Council's Inaugural Conference Showcases Unified Regional Momentum

U.S. and Canadian leaders gather in Detroit to chart a shared strategy for innovation, sustainability and global investment across the Great Lakes mega-region

The Great Lakes Economic Development Council (GLEDC) hosted its inaugural "Great Lakes Rising" Conference late last month in Detroit, bringing together leaders from across the U.S. and Canada to accelerate collaboration and investment across the Great Lakes mega-region. This wide swath of territory accounts for nearly a third of combined Canadian and U.S. economic output, employment and trade activity.

Held at the Westin Book Cadillac hotel, the event marked a milestone for the new organization, which promotes cross-border economic development. Over three days, speakers and attendees explored how the Great Lakes' shared assets – its talent base, infrastructure and freshwater resources – can drive a new era of innovation and sustainability.

"The Great Lakes are no longer a collection of independent economies, they are a single, interconnected growth engine," said Tim Hindes, executive director of GLEDC. "From hydrogen and data centers to workforce development and water stewardship, this region is redefining what competitiveness looks like on a global scale."

According to new data shared at the event by Ron Starner, executive vice president of Conway Data and publisher of Site Selection Magazine, the Great Lakes region is home to 43 active economic development projects valued at $1 billion or more, including 10 exceeding $5 billion. The five largest projects are data centers, including a $15 billion campus in Pennsylvania – part of a wave of large-scale investments in clean energy and digital infrastructure.

During the conference, Site Selection Magazine also debuted its inaugural Great Lakes Investment Guide – designed to promote the region for investment attraction.

Detroit's role as a mobility hub also took center stage. The Detroit Regional Partnership's Global Epicenter of Mobility (GEM) initiative, supported by a $52.2 million U.S. EDA Build Back Better grant, was also highlighted as a model for public-private collaboration. Through investments in workforce transformation, startup innovation and site readiness, GEM is positioning the Great Lakes as a global leader in electric and autonomous vehicle technology.

"What we're seeing is a generational pivot – from local development to regional collaboration," said Alia Abbas, at-large member of the GLEDC Advisory Council. "If the 20th century defined the region as the industrial heartland, the 21st will define it as the innovation corridor; the Great Lakes are more than a shared geography, they are a shared destiny – connecting people, purpose and prosperity."

Another recurring theme throughout the conference was that the region's freshwater supply remains its defining competitive advantage. Panelists from The Water Council and utility and plumbing manufacturers A.O. Smith and Sloan emphasized that responsible water use and innovation can power industrial growth, while ensuring long-term ecological balance. "Water is the region's liquid gold," one panelist noted – essential not only for manufacturing, but for the emerging clean-energy economy.

Conference speakers also agreed that workforce readiness and cross-border mobility remain central to sustaining growth. Collaboration among U.S. and Canadian universities, training institutions and employers is helping align skills with industry demand in fields such as advanced manufacturing, logistics and green technology.

Looking ahead, GLEDC also pledged to expand member programming and binational initiatives through 2026.

"We're building a coalition that competes globally by collaborating locally," Hindes added. "That's the Great Lakes advantage, and it's just beginning."

About the Great Lakes Economic Development Council (GLEDC):

The Great Lakes Economic Development Corporation (GLEDC) is a voluntary association of governments, universities, businesses and economic development organizations across the binational Great Lakes region. GLEDC leverages its collective resources to accelerate business investment, advance innovation and promote sustainable prosperity for the 50 million people who call the Great Lakes home. For more information visit greatlakesedc.org.

