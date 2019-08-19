Great Lakes Health Connect Partners with Secure Exchange Solutions

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug.19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Exchange Solutions (SES), a leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange and Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered clinical review technologies, announced a collaboration with Great Lakes Health Connect (GLHC), the leading provider of health information exchange designed to share clinical and administrative data among providers in Michigan and neighboring states. Secure Exchange Solutions will deliver SES Direct to the Great Lakes network to address the need for faster, streamlined communications.

With SES Direct, Secure Exchange Solutions will replace GLHC's legacy platform with an enterprise grade, highly scalable, integrated solution connected to a nationwide trust network and robust directory service. Automated provisioning and onboarding backed by an industry leading support team is enabling the seamless transition from old to new. In addition, Direct integrates with any healthcare application, including electronic health record (EHR) systems, patient portals, clinical data repositories (CDRs) patient health applications and practice management systems.

Through this partnership, GLHC will connect SES Direct to their internal InterSystems Healthshare platform to enable providers across multiple care delivery continuums in Michigan and neighboring states to electronically complete, store, and access patient records. This collaboration enhances the company's current patient record protocol, enabling hundreds of facilities within its network to securely transmit and easily access vital patient clinical care information. SES Direct makes it easy for providers to more effectively coordinate care, ensure patient compliance, and streamline procedures.

"We're a forward-looking organization that is constantly working to help our 129 member hospitals and 4000+ participating practice offices across the state improve care delivery and health outcomes," said Doug Dietzman, CEO, Great Lakes Health Connect. "As an industry leader, Secure Exchange was the logical partner to collaborate with for Direct as it is standards-based and highly secure, enabling our members to deliver the highest-quality healthcare."

SES Direct improves the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of clinical workflows while enabling greater peer to peer collaboration to positively impact patient outcomes. Aligned with industry standards, SES Direct enables the flow of clinical information at critical points of care, allowing industry stakeholders to optimize care transitions and expedite plan-provider data exchange, review and decision-making.

The decision to partner with Secure Exchange Solutions was based on the company's exceptional reputation in the market and extensive experience working with other states to implement similar technology platforms.

About Great Lakes Health Connect

Great Lakes Health Connect (GLHC) is the leading Health Information Exchange (HIE) in Michigan. GLHC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, offering the most comprehensive, flexible, and secure portfolio of HIE products and services in Michigan. GLHC strives to enhance the patient experience, improve health outcomes, and reduce costs across the communities they serve.

About Secure Exchange Solutions

Secure Exchange Solutions sets the standard for seamless, scalable, secure connectivity across organizational boundaries. As an industry-leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange and Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered clinical review technologies, Secure Exchange Solutions protects, streamlines and delivers sensitive and critical health care information while ensuring compliance and improving efficiency and quality. Hospitals, health systems, physicians, health plans and application partners rely on Secure Exchange Solutions for integrated secure communications that expand their reach. For more information, please visit www.secureexsolutions.com

