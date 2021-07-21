Great Place to Work® and Fortune recognize Haven Life with dual honors, naming it as one of the Best Workplaces in New York and for Millennials

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life , the customer-centric life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), is proud to announce two new employee culture awards from Great Place to Work and Fortune. Specifically, Haven Life is being honored as one of the Best Workplaces in New York™ and the Best Workplaces for Millennials™ in the United States, ranking no. 11 and no. 46, respectively.

"Even as we've worked remotely for the past 16 months, the team at Haven Life has continued to uphold our values, showing that we truly care about one another and our customers," said Haven Life co-founder and CEO Yaron Ben-Zvi. "No matter the circumstances, our values will always be our guiding light. I'm grateful for these recognitions, and I'm even prouder to work alongside such a talented and caring group of individuals."

The Best Workplaces for Millennials award is based on analysis of country-wide survey responses from more than 5.3 million current employees, while the Best Workplaces in New York award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 78,000 current employees in the New York state or tri-state/metro area.

Workplaces that make these lists are known for providing an outstanding culture and excellent employee experiences. According to Haven Life's survey results , 98 percent of employees say it's a great place to work. Other Haven Life survey results include:

Ninety-nine percent of employees say "management is honest and ethical in its business practices."

Ninety-nine percent of employees believe that "people here are willing to give extra to get the job done."

Ninety-nine percent of employees "look forward to coming to work here."

Ninety-eight percent of employees agree that "management is competent at running the business."

Ninety-eight percent of employees think "management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders."

One Haven Life employee commented: "People genuinely care about each other and it shows. It's something I really appreciate, especially given what the last year has been like. I also love the collaboration and team-first environment."

These two awards are the latest in a collection of honors for Haven Life. In March, Haven Life was recognized by Great Places to Work and Fortune as a Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance™, which came on the heels of one of the Best Workplaces in the United States™ last summer. The agency also ranked as the second best place to work in New York City from the Built In NYC awards. Additionally, for its innovation in the fintech industry, Haven Life was named the Best Insurtech by Benzinga.

Haven Life is headquartered in New York's Flatiron District with a second office in downtown Boston. The team includes more than 340 forward-thinking, customer-obsessed professionals who are transforming the life insurance industry with compassion, creativity and technology. For more information about Haven Life, or to see open positions, visit HavenLife.com .

About Haven Life

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

