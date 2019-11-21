Great Place to Work Mexico Names Grupo Vidanta a Top Company for Hiring Millennials

NUEVO VALLARTA, Mexico, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Grupo Vidanta, the leading developer of resorts and tourism and entertainment infrastructures in Mexico and Latin America, has been named by Great Place to Work Mexico in the Millennial category for companies with 5,000+ employees.

Grupo Vidanta's program JUMP (Jóvenes Universitarios en el Mundo Profesional) is where young people enrolled in a University have the opportunity to live at Vidanta for a period of one to three months to gain authentic professional experience. Grupo Vidanta is recognized by Great Place to Work Mexico in the Millennial category for companies with 5,000+ employees.

Great Place to Work annually researches and recognizes excellent workplaces in more than 45 countries on 6 continents, representing more than 10 million employees worldwide. The rigorous and objective methodology sets a global standard for defining excellent workplaces in all sectors. The rankings represent the greatest distinction that can be obtained from employees for quality in the workplace for companies.

Grupo Vidanta currently employs around 17,000 people, of which 6,000, or 35% of their workforce, are Millennials. Grupo Vidanta's consistent recognition relies on their programs and incentives that inspire employees to grow and develop within the company. Because Grupo Vidanta values the Great Place to Work pillars of respect, impartiality and credibility, it continues to inspire generations of happiness through its exceptionally high service standards; its various inclusion initiatives; and its training programs, development and integration—all of which aim to bring dignity and a high quality of life to all work. Grupo Vidanta boasts a high retention rate of 86%, the highest in the market.

Grupo Vidanta offers several programs to encourage Millennials, including their successful initiative, JUMP (Jóvenes Universitarios en el Mundo Profesional) where young women and men enrolled in a University have the opportunity to live at Vidanta for a period of one to three months to gain authentic professional experience. During 2018, Grupo Vidanta received over 600 young students in the final semesters of their bachelor degree, and in 2019, close to 30% of those "Jumpers" returned to Vidanta with permanent employment following graduation.

"We are very proud to be recognized by voters as a Great Place to Work, giving credit to our diversity and inclusion policies," said Iván Chávez, Executive Vice-President of Grupo Vidanta. "As a company, we are committed to reinforcing and increasing the opportunities, career paths, and development programs for millennials and all our 17,000 employees."

About Grupo Vidanta:

Founded in 1974 by Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is Mexico and Latin America's premier tourism developer, specializing in vacation destinations, hotel brands, golf courses, real estate and entertainment. The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations brings vacation dreams to life via resorts and entertainment across Mexico's most sought-after locations—Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán—with seven distinct brands including Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, Mayan Palace, Sea Garden and Ocean Breeze.

From AAA Five Diamond award-winning hotels to an internationally recognized collection of golf courses, Grupo Vidanta continually pioneers innovative partnerships. These world-class collaborations include Cirque du Soleil's JOYÀ, a first-of-its-kind theatrical and culinary experience in Riviera Maya; an exclusive agreement with global hospitality company Hakkasan Group to debut day-and-nightlife and dining experiences such as OMNIA Dayclub, Casa Calavera and SHOREbar at Vidanta Los Cabos; and an ongoing relationship with Nicklaus Design and Greg Norman Golf Course Design to create some of the world's most spectacular courses.

Grupo Vidanta's real estate division has built and sold over 2,000 luxury vacation homes and is responsible for developing Mexico's first privately built and owned airport, Mar de Cortés International Airport, in Puerto Peñasco.

Frequently named among the "Best Companies to Work for in Mexico," the organization maintains a strong commitment to its 17,000 employees and surrounding communities through its dedication to environmental and social efforts, including the Socially Responsible Distinctive 2018 granted by CEMEFI (Mexican Philanthropy Center), EarthCheck certifications and its long-established non-profit foundations, the Vidanta Foundation and the Delia Morán Vidanta Foundation.

Grupo Vidanta announced the introduction of The Estates in 2019, a premier resort offering high-end details, plush amenities and lavish vacation experiences and will also expand into luxury cruise travel with the introduction of Vidanta Cruises in Fall 2019. For more information, visit GrupoVidanta.com

