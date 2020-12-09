Great Rock Capital Closes $20 Million Senior Secured Term Loan

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced the close of a $20 million senior secured term loan for an industry-leading full-service equipment rental supplier. The new capital will provide the company with additional liquidity to execute on growth endeavors as it continues to expand into new markets.

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in serving the needs of middle market companies with a wide variety of secured lending products. Great Rock Capital provides fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions to maximize its customers' liquidity to enable them to better execute their business plans. Great Rock Capital has received significant capital commitments from its partners, Sightway Capital, a Two Sigma company, and a large institutional investor. To learn more, visit www.greatrockcapital.com.

