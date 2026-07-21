Great Rock Capital Delivers $1.2 Billion in New Capital Commitments Since 2024

Record growth driven by rising demand for bespoke financing solutions

WESTPORT, Conn., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, a private credit firm specializing in middle market lending, announced today that it has closed $1.2 billion of new commitments and $0.9 billion of new fundings since 2024, reflecting sustained momentum and record growth across its platform.

Over the last two years, Great Rock has meaningfully expanded its administrative agent capabilities while deepening its strategic relationships with lending partners, investment banking professionals, and private equity groups. This growth has strengthened the firm's ability to structure, arrange, and agent bespoke asset-based credit facilities, including revolving lines of credit and term loans, for companies with complex financing requirements. It has also broadened Great Rock's capacity to fund larger, more flexible revolving credit facilities across the middle market.

"Great Rock has achieved multiple consecutive years of record growth, driven by the strength of our capital base, the depth of our strategic relationships, and the continued trust of our borrowers, lending partners, and private equity sponsors," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. "This milestone reflects the increasing scale of our platform, the strength of our execution, and the confidence our partners and borrowers have placed in our team as we continue to expand our capabilities and support middle market companies through every market environment."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is a private credit firm that specializes in serving the needs of middle market companies across the United States and Canada. The Company provides fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions that maximize liquidity and provide growth capital. The firm offers senior secured credit facilities ranging in size from $25 million to +$200 million, including bespoke revolvers and term loan structures that deliver greater flexibility than those provided by traditional commercial lenders. Great Rock has significant capital commitments from its partners: a private equity business, a large institutional investor, and corporate note holders. To learn more, visit www.greatrockcapital.com.

Great Rock Capital Contact:

Jenn Cronin

Managing Director, Marketing and Business Development

(203) 557- 6277

[email protected]

SOURCE Great Rock Capital