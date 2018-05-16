Great Rock Capital Expands Management Team

WESTPORT, Conn., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced Gerard Hanabergh and Jennifer Cronin have joined the firm as Chief Risk Officer and Managing Director – Marketing and Business Development, respectively. Additionally, Great Rock announced that Jim Hogan will be taking on a new senior role as Chief Commercial Officer.

"Jim and I are really excited to have Gerard and Jennifer join Great Rock as we continually look to build out our platform and position ourselves for long term growth," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO, Great Rock Capital. "We have known and worked with Gerard for many years and his breadth of risk experience is difficult to match. Jennifer brings a needed new dimension to Great Rock as we look to significantly upgrade our marketing and business development efforts and Jim's new leadership role is critical as we take our business to the next level."

Mr. Hanabergh has held senior risk roles at White Oak Commercial Finance, Ares Commercial Finance, First Capital Corporation, Citizens Financial and he was formerly Chief Risk Officer for GE Corporate Lending's Vertical Industries Group. Ms. Cronin previously spent 16 years in various roles of increasing responsibility at MBIA, Inc., including as Vice President, New Business Development where she was in charge of marketing and developing new business opportunities.

"I'm thrilled to rejoin Jim and Stuart and help them continue to build Great Rock Capital," commented Gerard Hanabergh. "Great Rock's financing solutions are an attractive alternative for middle market companies that are looking to grow their businesses and I'm excited about the opportunity to join the Great Rock team."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in serving the needs of middle-market companies with a wide variety of secured lending products. Great Rock Capital provides fast, flexible and creative financing solutions to maximize its customers' liquidity to enable them to better execute their business plans. To learn more, visit http://greatrockcapital.com/.

